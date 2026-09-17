Trump photo appears to reference Kennedy Center demolition, judge orders advance notice of any move to knock it down

US President Donald Trump is seen aboard Air Force One checking a Kennedy Center large printout after landing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on September 16, 2026.

A new photo shows President Donald Trump eyeing a poster that appears to reference the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts being demolished, hours after he warned that the building “will end up being ripped down” if he is not properly recognized for his efforts to renovate it.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, the Ohio Democrat battling Trump over his efforts to get his name affixed to the Kennedy Center, notified a federal judge Thursday morning in a court filing about the image and the president’s threat.

In response, Judge Christopher Cooper ordered the Kennedy Center to give 30 days’ notice before implementing any changes to the scope of planned renovations “including but not limited to any ‘demolition’ of the Center’s main building.”

Beatty, a day earlier, asked Cooper to schedule an emergency hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on what she says is the “unlawful” closure of the Kennedy Center by its board of trustees in violation of a prior order by Cooper.

Cooper later Thursday denied Beatty’s request for an emergency hearing.

But the judge, in addition to his order requiring advance notice of any demolition, ordered that the Kennedy Center defendants in her suit, who include Trump, “shall a file a detailed status report, supported by a sworn declaration from a knowledgeable representative of the Kennedy Center, on the ‘temporary closure’ and emergency repairs described” in a Department of Justice filing earlier in the day.

Beatty praised the order, but in a statement said, “It is simply outrageous that we have gotten to the point of consistent judicial intervention to protect this historic institution from getting bulldozed by the President.”

“I will continue to fight for the rule of law and defend this memorial on behalf of the American people,” said Beatty, who is an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center’s board.Â

White House spokeswoman Liz Huston, in a statement to CNBC on the photo, said, “For years, Democrats let the Kennedy Center rot, allowing water damage and crumbling infrastructure to turn a national treasure into a building in decay.”

“As President Trump said last night, without his intervention, The Kennedy Center will inevitably continue to decline,” Huston said.Â

In her filing Thursday morning, Beatty’s lawyers told Cooper, “Plaintiff files this Notice to apprise the Court of two new pieces of evidence that came to light last night.”

“First, yesterday evening, in response to reporter questions regarding the Kennedy Center project, President Trump stated, ‘for the Trump administration, for me, to get involved, and to take on long term, and to carry it, or to raise money to carry it, I think that the Trump administration should certainly have recognition,'” the filing said.

“‘Because frankly, if we don’t do that, it’s going to close, it will end up being ripped down,'” Trump had said, the lawyers noted.

The attorneys added, “Separately, a photo has been circulated on social media depicting President Trump reading a placard on Air Force One that appears to read ‘Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED.'”

The filing included a copy of the photo and a blown-up version showing the letters “DEMOLIS.”

“Given the emergency nature of this matter. … Plaintiff wanted to make sure the Court and Defendants are aware of this new information,” Beatty’s lawyers told Cooper.

In a second filing Thursday morning, Beatty’s lawyers asked Cooper to “enter an order making clear that either the wholesale demolition of the building or demolition that would make public access impossible would violate the Court’s existing order.”