Spotify Launches Fresh Finds Forward to Support 10,000 New Independent Artists

Spotify has launched a new program that will give about 10,000 emerging independent artistsÂ each year extra support to make the most of early momentum on their streaming service and beyond.

Named Fresh Finds Forward, the program builds on more than a decade of Fresh Finds, which a press release touts has helped more than 80,000 artists across 127 countries find new listeners. In 2021, the streaming service launched Fresh Finds to spotlight indie musiciansÂ in marketing campaignsÂ and equip them with a variety of educational tools. The program was a spin-off of the Fresh Finds playlist.

Alumni include Laufey, Clairo, Doechii, Ice Spice, Megan Moroney, and Omar Apollo, per the release, which adds that for five consecutive years, alumni of the program have earned Best New Artist nominations.

The project will kick off with eligible artists added to Fresh Finds from Jan. 1, 2026 and onward. Spotify announced that participating artists will receive 12 months of free studio time, early access to select Spotify tools and features, exclusive programming and community, prioritized access to tour or music video partnerships with the company, premium access to digital tools like LANDR and Splice, and mental health and wellness resources.

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Joe Hadley, Spotify's Global Head of Music Content and Partnerships, said in a statement: â€œFresh Finds Forward takes everything we've learned from a decade of discovery and builds a support system around it, so participating artists aren't just getting a playlist placement, they're getting the benefits, resources, and the community to make the most of that moment.â€

Those interested in learning more about Fresh Finds Forward can hear directly from alumni including Role Model, Megan Moroney, sombr, Laufey, and Remi Wolf here.