Carly Rae Jepsen Drops Double Album Day and Night: Stream It Now

You can call Carly Rae Jepsen many things, but lazy isn't one of them. Try pop star, mom, busy.

The Canadian pop artist burst out the gates with her all-conquering 2012 smash â€œCall Me Maybe,â€ a song that logged nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first of her six appearances on the chart.

With the release at midnight of Day and Night, her eighth studio album, Jepsen provides us with two-dozen potential new hits. Day and Night is a double album, spanning 24 songs and clocking in at more than 100 minutes.

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â€œI always knew I wanted to do one day was a double album, and if not now, then when, really,â€ she tells Billboard News. â€œI was kind of divided in these two different flavors of what I wanted to do musically, and the solution was sort of just why not do both at the same time? So Day and Night was born.â€

The brooding first single from it, â€œOn Wires,â€ is like a brand new toy.

â€œI hadn't really done anything quite like â€˜On Wires' before,â€ she explains, â€œand I think, you know, as a musician who's been in this for a while now, that's so exciting to land on, like, a new genre to play with that maybe you haven't dabbled in before and to figure out how to make it your own.â€ Co-written with Nate Cyphert and Kyle Shearer, â€œwe all felt like we had something special,â€ she recounts.

Jepsen doesn't do things by halves. Last month, producers of an upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You announced that Jepsen will team up with Grammy-winner Ethan Gruska (boygenius) to write the project's music and lyrics.

And in March of this year, the artist became a mom when she and her husband, Cole Marsden Greif-Neill (aka Cole M.G.N.), welcomed a baby boy, Ilya.

Day and Night is the followup to 2023's The Loveliest Time. All told, Jepsen has five entries on the all-genres albums chart, including 2016's top 10 release EMOTION, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special expanded edition featuring new songs â€œMore,â€ â€œGuardian Angel,â€ â€œBack Of My Heartâ€ and â€œLost In Devotion.â€

Stream Day and Night below and watch Jepsen's interview with Billboard News here.