Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Michael P. Desronvil Breaks Silence on Murder Case Mistrial

Patrick Clancy Says Lindsay Clancy Told Him She Thought About Suicide and Harming Their Kids

Lindsay Clancy‘s now-ex-husband was the first witness called to testify during her murder trial, which began July 27 in Plymouth Superior Court.Â

The 35-year-old former nurse has not denied killing daughter Cora, 5, and sons Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, but has pleaded not guilty of murder, the defense attributing her actions to postpartum psychosis.

Patrick Clancy testified that Lindsay struggled with her mental health after giving birth to Callan in May 2023, according to CNN.

She also sought treatment after Dawson was born in 2019, he said, “but it didn't last very long.â€

Lindsay’s “big spiral,” as he referred to it, occurred in December 2023 after she started taking a new medication, one of several she’d been prescribed since September, Patrick said. He testified that Lindsay told him she had “intrusive thoughts” about harming their children and herself.

He didn’t worry about the kids’ safety, he said, because she didn’t seem to have “any intentionâ€ of actually hurting them.

On Dec. 31, Patrick said, Lindsay went to the E.R. at Massachusetts General Hospital “because she was still talking about thoughts of suicide. She was admitted to an affiliated psychiatric facility, and when she was discharged Jan. 5 she seemed “much better.”