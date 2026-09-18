Miley Cyrus Bass Persuades: All 10 Tracks Ranked

See how Billboard ranks the new songs from the pop great’s first album with her new label (and without her last name).
It was just last June that Miley Cyrus released both a new album and an accompanying film in the ambitious, genre-spanning Something Beautiful. But not even 18 months back, Miley is back â€”Â though this time she has a new label, having made the switch from Columbia to Atlantic earlier this year, and she also (sort of) has a new name, having officially dropped the â€œCyrusâ€ from the album's promotion.
So, now officially just being â€œMiley,â€ the longtime pop icon has returned this Friday (Sept. 17) with Bass Persuades, a 10-track set co-written and produced by Cyrus along with collaborators Kid Harpoon, Maxx Morando, Michael Pollack and The Monsters & Strangerz. Miley will showcase the set in October with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl, with Brooklyn-based post-punk quartet Model/Actriz â€”Â who also appears as a featured artist on the album, as does longtime Miley collaborator Andrew Wyatt â€”Â serving as the opening act.
â€œMusic takes hold of us,â€ she posted on Instagram when announcing the album. â€œWe feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong.â€ The album's title and lead single â€”Â as well as some of the comments Miley's made about it â€”Â may have suggested a more clubby sound for the full Bass Persuades, but while some of the songs definitely do some working out on the dancefloor, there are also ballads marked by woozy synths and breezy acoustic songs with classic pop melodies.
See how Billboard ranks all 10 of the set's tracks below.
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â€œBass Persuades Remixâ€
Ending with an alternate version of its opener and lead single could've been an interesting and provocative move for Bass Persuades, if the redo provided a notably different and unexpected take on the title track. Unfortunately, â€œBass Persuades Remixxâ€ doesn't do enough to contrast itself with the original (or to earn that second â€œxâ€ in â€œRemixxâ€) â€”Â instead just thinning out and harshing an arrangement that was hardly overly intricate or lush to begin with, and upping the pace to the point where Cyrus' vocals sound needlessly rushed.
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â€œNeon Signsâ€ (feat. Andrew Wyatt)
A gently swaying groove and ABBA-like melody starts off â€œNeon Lightsâ€ on the right foot, and Cyrus' vocals mix fairly well with longtime collaborator Andrew Wyatt. But the song doesn't quite know where to go from there, and loses itself almost completely in a pair of breathy spoken bridges in which Cyrus and Wyatt flirt cartoonishly (â€œSome people say I'm creepyâ€¦ but others think I'm just right.â€ â€œNo, you're perfect! So perfect!â€), like an inside joke we're clearly not in on.
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â€œREDLIGHTSâ€
â€œREDLIGHTSâ€ struts into the room like it could be the next â€œFlowers,â€ floating on an easy slow-disco groove and billowy '70s strings, just like that indomitable pop smash did three years earlier. But it's missing a similarly sized vocal hook â€” or even an easily grasped lyrical conceit â€”Â and its allure is undone slightly by some of the album's clumsier-landing lyrics (â€œTruth is all we need/ And also what I fear,â€ â€œAnywhere you go/ I will also go.â€)
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â€œDifferent Religionâ€ (feat. Model/Actriz)
About as jaw-dropping a first 10 seconds as any Miley song â€” maybe any pop song â€” in recent memory, with an engine-revving guitar squall giving way to her proclamation â€œI've got my own God/ He drives a fast car,â€ while guest backing band Model/Actriz provides the appropriately spiky industrial punctuation. It's a lot to live up to, and the rest of the song isn't quite up to the task â€” as the chorus swerves into far more familiar and less exciting alt-pop territory, the melody doesn't quite hang together, and Cole Haden of Model Actriz's gothy sing-croaking on the the second verse blends awkwardly with Cyrus' softer, sweeter vocals. Intriguing ideas, but somewhat messy execution.
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â€œBass Persuadesâ€
With an opening â€œLet's go,â€ an insistent beat, a menacing synth riff reminiscent of Real Life's â€œSend Me an Angel,â€ and one of the most arresting pop song titles of the year, â€œBass Persuadesâ€ does come pretty close to being a song worthy of the verse promise of â€œforgetting there's a world when this record is on.â€ But the song is kept just short of being a classic Miley lead single by the chorus, with the repeated â€œThe kids don't want to danceâ€ hook feeling somewhat aimless and anticlimactic, and the short synth bleats that punctuate the lyrics coming off as underproduced. Still a fun song and worthy potential hit, but one that never elevates to the truly soaring heights it seems capable of reaching.
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â€œOrbitâ€
An electric piano ballad with some of Miley's strongest (and most vulnerable) vocals, â€œOrbiterâ€ is the hardest-hitting of the slower songs on Bass Persuades. Lyrics like â€œWhen you look at me it's primal/ When you wave to me it's tidal/ And the gravity is vital/ â€˜Else I'd float awayâ€ have just that extra touch of personal feeling and specficity to them, and the arrangement does well to give it additional stakes with swirling synths and other atmospheric flourishes. The song feels like it has another gear to hit that it never quite does, but you could still see it being a real showstopper in her live set.
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â€œSnowâ€
The unofficial closer on the album â€”Â though the â€œBass Persuadesâ€ remix technically sees us out â€”Â â€œSnowâ€ spends most of its runtime as another dizzy-sounding ballad with twinkling synths. But the song saves a little extra something for its final leg, as its arpeggiated synths get heavier in the mix and are mixed with a growling, Depeche Mode-like low end, while an increasingly disembodied Miley echoes â€œTogether we both fall,â€ and hisses â€œIt doesn't get better.â€ It's an intriguingly disquieting ending, and probably should have been the last thing we heard on the album.
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â€œLet's Get Marriedâ€
The most obvious hit on Bass Persuades â€” and indeed, perhaps the album's second single, as it arrived alongside a glamorous, skin-bearing black-and-white music video. As lovely and winning as Something Beautifulâ€˜s â€œEnd of the World,â€ â€œLet's Get Marriedâ€ could've come with a musical assist from The Marias, carrying the same kind of blissed-out dreaminess as that L.A. quartet's signature sound. It's certainly not one of the album's more challenging cuts, especially on its chorus (â€œLet's go get married tonight/ Let's get married/ I'm having visions of whiteâ€), but it's a perfectly satisfying and successful pop song.
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â€œInnocent Waysâ€
Certainly destined to be one of the most conversation-starting songs on Bass Persuades, â€œInnocent Waysâ€ finds Miley rhapsodizing about her relationship with her wild-behaving sister, feeling alternately protective and resentful of her. Whether or not it's intended to directly address her feelings about fellow pop hitmaker sibling Noah, the song is intriguing, with vivid lyrics like â€œEight nights in a row she's been in a crisis/ She looks just like me when she criesâ€ delivered over a thumping electroclash beat. Definitely one of the tracks on the album you'll want to replay almost immediately.
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â€œAftermathâ€
Following â€œOrbitâ€ on the tracklist â€œAftermathâ€ starts off like it's going to be Bass Persuadesâ€˜ second straight ballad, but unlike its ultimately earth-bound predecessor, â€œAftermathâ€ takes off early and often, bounding to life with a skipping trance beat and springy synths. And while some other songs on the album fail to build as you might hope, â€œAftermathâ€ continues climbing throughout its too-short 3:31 runtime, as Miley's unusually Swiftian vocals frantically double on and began to contradict themselves (â€œYou were mine/ You were never mineâ€). A truly next-level synth hook could've made it an all-timer, but as is, it's still a clear album highlight.
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