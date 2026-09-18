Miley Cyrus Bass Persuades: All 10 Tracks Ranked

It was just last June that Miley Cyrus released both a new album and an accompanying film in the ambitious, genre-spanning Something Beautiful. But not even 18 months back, Miley is back â€”Â though this time she has a new label, having made the switch from Columbia to Atlantic earlier this year, and she also (sort of) has a new name, having officially dropped the â€œCyrusâ€ from the album's promotion.

So, now officially just being â€œMiley,â€ the longtime pop icon has returned this Friday (Sept. 17) with Bass Persuades, a 10-track set co-written and produced by Cyrus along with collaborators Kid Harpoon, Maxx Morando, Michael Pollack and The Monsters & Strangerz. Miley will showcase the set in October with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl, with Brooklyn-based post-punk quartet Model/Actriz â€”Â who also appears as a featured artist on the album, as does longtime Miley collaborator Andrew Wyatt â€”Â serving as the opening act.

â€œMusic takes hold of us,â€ she posted on Instagram when announcing the album. â€œWe feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong.â€ The album's title and lead single â€”Â as well as some of the comments Miley's made about it â€”Â may have suggested a more clubby sound for the full Bass Persuades, but while some of the songs definitely do some working out on the dancefloor, there are also ballads marked by woozy synths and breezy acoustic songs with classic pop melodies.

See how Billboard ranks all 10 of the set's tracks below.