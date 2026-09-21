Hayden Christensens Daughter Briar Reacts to His Star Wars Performance During Rare Joint Appearance

Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have a body of co-parenting experience. So the Jennifer's Body star and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alumâ€”who share kids Noah, Bodhi and Journeyâ€”try to follow a key rule.Â

“The number one,” Brian told E! News in April 2024, “is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids.”

Because as he put it, a breakup is â€œgonna affect the kids. The only choice you have is how it affects the kids.â€ Part of that, Brian continued, is recognizing that it's important to â€œpick your battles.â€

“The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason,” he added, “because you didn’t get along. So, you can’t expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, â€˜OK, it’s not about us getting along anymore. It’s about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.'”

Meganâ€”whose divorce from Brian was finalized in 2022 two years after the filingâ€”agrees.Â

“I think it’s really important when people separate to never ever disparage the other parent or even in a passive aggressive way make remarks,” the Transformers actress said on a 2023 episode ofÂ The Drew Barrymore Show. “I don’t let anything in my energy like that when I’m around my kids. Because if I don’t accept and love their father, I’m rejecting a part of them because he’s a part of who they are always. He’s in their blood, and he’s in their psyche, and they exist because of him.”