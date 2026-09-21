Fulham 1-1 Manchester United: Report, result, goals from Premier League

Matheus Cunha's deflected 89th-minute equaliser spared Manchester United a third consecutive defeat in all competitions and denied Fulham a first top-flight win of the season as the sides drew their final games before the international break at Craven Cottage.

Lisandro Martinez's comical own goal gave the Cottagers the lead in a game that looked vital to reviving United's early-season fortunes following two home defeats in four days, conceding in excruciating fashion with 27 minutes remaining when Senne Lammens saved Calvin Bassey's drive but could not scramble back to his line in time after the ball hit the crestfallen Martinez's leg inside the box.

Opposition centre-back David Affengruber applied an outstretched leg to Cunha's speculative attempt from outside the box for the equaliser, deceiving Bernd Leno as the ball spun into the opposite corner of the net with the goalkeeper motioning in the opposite direction.

The result means Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is still seeking his first win in the Premier League, although his side's second point of the campaign moved them above Tottenham at the foot of the table.

Fulham vs Man United: Why Carrick should worry

In a game of ample chances, United produced another patchy display to increase the pressure on Michael Carrick following home defeats to 10-player Manchester City in the league and Brighton & Hove Albion, who had been 2-0 behind, in the EFL Cup.

Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha sent shots against posts for United during the first half but Fulham frequently threatened, forcing Senne Lammens to stop two Josh King strikes, deny Alex Iwobi when the winger broke clear and tip Bryan Mbeumo's drive around a post after the first goal.

Former United midfielder Carrick made his side the form team in the division during the second half of last season after being appointed on a temporary basis in January, steering them to Champions League qualification after a dire start to the campaign.

They have now won two of their seven matches in all competitions this season, beating promoted Ipswich Town and Azerbaijan Premier League team Sabah at home.

â€œIf I was Michael Carrick I'd be worried about the message the players are sending him,â€ former United captain Gary Neville told Sky Sports, calling his former side's lack of urgency at the start of the second half â€œremarkableâ€.

â€œI've watched Man United since the age of five and that's the worst 15 minutes I've ever seen. Absolutely pathetic. I've never seen such a lack of effort. What must Carrick be thinking?â€

Fulham team vs Man United

Fulham were unchanged from their 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League on September 12.

Fulham: Bernd Leno, Timothy Castagne, David Affengruber, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson, Oscar Bobb, Sander Berge, Josh King, Shea Charles, Alex Iwobi, Gonzalo Garcia

Substitutes: Benjamin Lecomte, Joachim Andersen, Cesar Palacios, Rodrigo Muniz, Kevin, Hugo Larsson, Manuel Angel, Ryan Sessegnon, Emile Smith Rowe

Manchester United team vs Fulham

United made a change at full-back from their 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester City a week earlier, bringing in Luke Shaw for Patrick Dorgu.

Manchester United: Senne Lammens, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro MartÃ­nez, Luke Shaw, Bryan Mbeumo, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Matheus Cunha

Substitutes: Karl Darlow, Noussair Mazraoui, Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba, Shea Lacey

Fulham vs Manchester United stats