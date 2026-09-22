Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson to Receive the Clarence & Jacqueline Avant Humanitarian Award at HollyRod Gala (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will receive the Clarence & Jacqueline Avant Humanitarian Award at the HollyRod Foundationâ€˜s annual gala.

Past humanitarian award honorees include Naomi Campbell, Viola Davis, Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter.

Holly Robinson Peete and her husband, former NFL player Rodney Peete, founded HollyRod in 1999. The foundation, celebrating 27 years, is dedicated to raising awareness and providing resources to families that have a loved one who has received an autism or Parkinson's Disease diagnosis. This year's HollyRod gala, the nonprofit's signature fundraising event, is themed â€œAction in Motionâ€ to reflect the organization's commitment to turning awareness into meaningful support for families.

â€œEvery honoree this year has taken our mission and put it into real, everyday action â€” for their own families, their communities, and the families we serve,â€ said Robinson Peete. â€œThat's exactly the spirit behind Action in Motion, and we couldn't be prouder to celebrate them.â€

The full slate of honorees at this year's gala, held on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles, includes â€œThe Brady Bunchâ€ icon Maureen McCormick and American Airlines' customer care manager Bruce Sickler, who will receive the Angel on the Path Award. Green Bay Packers' all-time leading rusher Ahman Green, who recently announced his diagnosis with early-onset Parkinson's disease, will get the Matthew Thomas Robinson Courage Award. Ausomely Different Foundation founder and â€œMoments of Joyâ€ podcast host Camille Joy Robinson and â€œLove on the Spectrum'sâ€ Tanner Smith will be awarded the HollyRod Hero Award, while the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar and his wife Jennifer HernÃ¡ndez will get the HollyRod Champions of Belonging Award.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the organization's website.