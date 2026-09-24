Watch Cara Delevingne Perform Crazy, Baby on Fallon 

Cara Delevingne appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her song â€œCrazy, Baby.â€ The musician and model took the late-night show stage alongside two backing musicians, playing electric guitar and singing in the midst of piles of cables.

â€œCrazy, Babyâ€ comes off Delevingne's forthcoming LP, Not Normal, out Sept. 25. Delevingne wrote the song for her partner, British musician Minke. â€œI really didn't want it to be a single, weirdly,â€ she told Rolling Stone. â€œI thought it was too obviousâ€¦ But I love that songâ€¦ My partner, who I've been with throughout this process, who's been incredibly supportive, I was doing it to piss her off, in the sense that she hates grand gestures and she's a very private person. The lyrics are basically like, â€˜I'm sorry, but this is a love song. Get over it.' In a cute way.â€

Delevingne sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the album, her performance in upcoming film Club Kid, and to recount a story about Stevie Nicks attending one of her concerts in Los Angeles. â€œShe came, I thought I saw her in the crowd, and then I felt like I performed the whole thing to her,â€ Delevingne shared. After the show, she sat down with Nicks. â€œI'm not sure what I said,â€ Delevingne said. â€œI think I blacked out. But she was crying. She cried. And she gave me this ring off her finger.â€

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She continued after showing Fallon the ring, â€œShe said she bought it when she was on tour way back when and that she felt the pain in my music and that she really related to it and heard it. That was a really crazy moment.â€

Delevingne will perform at All Things Go 2026 in Forest Hills, New York, on Sept. 25. She is also set for the lineup at Primavera Sound Buenos Aires in November and Primavera Sound SÃ£o Paulo in SÃ£o Paulo.