Shakira to Livestream Oct. 3 Madrid Show: How to Watch

Shakira is currently in the midst of her European residency in Madrid, a series of concerts that began on Sept. 18 at the Iberdrola Music venue and is set to conclude on Oct. 11. Now, fans from around the world will be able to join the celebration from home. On Monday (Sept. 28) the Colombian superstar and Amazon Music announced an upcoming livestream of one of Shakira's Madrid shows.

Titled â€œAmazon Music Presents Shakira Live From Madrid,â€ the concert on Saturday, Oct. 3, will be livestreamed starting at 2:45 p.m. ET/11:45 a.m. PT in the United States, 12:45 p.m. in Mexico City ,3:45 p.m. in Brazil and 8:45 p.m. CEST in Spain. The livestream will be available via the Amazon Music app and Prime Video, plus the Amazon Music app on Fire TV and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, with no subscription required.

â€œLas Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has become so much more than I could have ever imagined, and I am so proud of it,â€ Shakira said in a statement. â€œI'm thrilled to know I can take it even further by sharing this special night with fans around the world, alongside Amazon Music.â€

The livestream will be one of the highlights of â€œLas Mujeres Que Impulsan la MÃºsica Latinaâ€ (Women Who Drive Latin Music), the 2026 edition of La MÃºsica Nos Conecta (Music Connects Us), Amazon Music's annual celebration of the artists, sounds and cultural movements shaping Latin music. This year's event is dedicated to recognizing the women who have paved the way in Latin music and the new generations who continue to transform it.

Shakira's residency marks the singer-songwriter's return to Spanish stages after eight years and focuses on the conclusion of the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Madrid. The 12 concerts are part of ES LATINA, a program that brings together Latin music, cuisine, art and culture within Macondo Park, a temporary space created specifically for the occasion that also houses the Shakira Stadium.

The partnership with Amazon Music also includes Shakira's work with her Pies Descalzos Foundation, which, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Laboratoria, will offer free training in AI and cloud computing. The initiative, which will begin in Colombia, aims to reach one million women across Latin America by 2028.

The collaboration also includes a new remix of â€œDai Daiâ€ produced by RVSSIAN, a special vinyl edition of Laundry Service in honor of the album's 25th anniversary, as well as El Mixtape, a playlist curated by Shakira featuring music from artists who have influenced her career.