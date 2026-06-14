Anthropic CEO warns of cyber moment of danger as AI exposes thousands of vulnerabilities

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned Tuesday that artificial intelligence has created a narrow window for the world’s tech firms, governments and banks to fix tens of thousands of software vulnerabilities found by his company’s latest model.

That AI model, Mythos, was previewed last month along with the disclosure that it had unearthed decades-old vulnerabilities in crucial software.

Since AI models from geopolitical adversary China are “maybe six to 12 months” behind the Anthropic product, there is “roughly that amount of time” to fix these issues, Amodei said.

The comments came during an Anthropic event in which Amodei shared the stage with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and unveiled a new suite of agents meant to automate financial work.

“The danger is just some enormous increase in the amount of vulnerabilities, in the amount of breaches, in the financial damage that’s done from ransomware on schools, hospitals, not to mention banks,” Amodei said.

Anthropic has limited Mythos to a few partner companies because of concerns about what criminals or adversarial nations could do with it. The last several of the company’s model updates have reverberated through the markets, but Mythos has caused the most concern from corporations and policymakers alike.

The scale of potential cyber exploits has ballooned with each generation of Claude, Amodei said. An earlier Anthropic model found roughly 20 vulnerabilities in the Firefox browser. Mythos found nearly 300, and the total count across all software now runs into the tens of thousands, he said.

Most of the vulnerabilities found by Mythos haven’t been publicly disclosed because they remain unpatched, and “the bad guys will exploit” them if they are identified, Amodei said.