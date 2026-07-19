Where Wildfire Smoke Remains—And What To Do About It

Topline The National Weather Service is cautioning people in Midwest and Northeast states to monitor local air quality as smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires continues to pour over the border and American politicians rail against the country as over 150 fires burn out of control. People sit near the Brooklyn Bridge as wildfire smoke from Canada causes hazy conditions on July 16, 2026 in New York. AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

The National Weather Service issued air quality alerts early Saturday morning due to wildfire smoke spanning portions of Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Smoke will continue to affect New York City through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service , which noted in a statement that â€œupstream areas in the Midwest and UpperGreat Lakes will likely contend with poor air qualityâ€ at least through Sunday. New York, including New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware and Maryland dealt with â€œunhealthyâ€ air and a widespread haze from the smoke on Friday. The smoke is spilling across borders from roughly 820 wildfires burning in Canada , 156 of which are still designated â€œout of control.â€ President Donald Trump said Friday he would increase tariffs against Canada because of the wildfires, accusing the country of â€œnot properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush.â€ Republican members of Congress also slammed Canada’s government for what they perceived as inaction in preventing and stopping the wildfires causing the smoke and poor air quality, with one even calling for sanctions. Four Michigan Republicansâ€”Reps. John James, Jack Bergman, John Moolenaar and Lisa McClainâ€”said in a letter this week that Canada “has the tools to prevent” the smoke from pouring into the U.S. and “has chosen not to,” and Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) said in a post on X that he will table a bill next week to â€œsanction Canada and the responsible Canadian government officials for this atrocity.â€

CRUCIAL QUOTE

“Our constituents are breathing the consequences of this failure right now, and they deserve better than to be told, again, that it will be handled,â€ the Michigan lawmakers said in their letter .

HOW TO STAY SAFE FROM WILDFIRE SMOKE

Those in states with extreme air quality warnings are being cautioned to limit outdoor activity and, in states with very unhealthy and hazardous warnings, to stay inside altogether with windows closed. Doctors advise anyone with heart or lung disease to stay indoors, and other groups to take precautions. For people who work outside, health officials have recommended wearing an N95 mask, which can filter at least 95% of airborne particles.

WHY IS WIldFIRE SMOKE SO DANGEROUS?

Smoke from wildfires is made of water vapor, pollutants and particulate matter, which can penetrate the lungs and bloodstream, trigger systemic inflammation, exacerbate conditions like asthma and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Smoke also contains a mix of harmful gases, most notably carbon monoxide. Wildfire smoke has been linked to respiratory and cardiovascular health problems, with children and teenagers, older adults, pregnant people and anyone with pre-existing heart or lung conditions at a particular risk.

SHOULD PEOPLE IN WILDFIRE SMOKE STATES WEAR A MASK?

When the Air Quality Index rises to unhealthy levels, masks are recommended for people who must spend time outside. Respirator masks worn correctly may provide some protection against fine particles in the smoke, but they do not help with hazardous gases. Staying inside is considered the safest option, but those who must go outside can mitigate some risk by wearing a mask. N95 or P100 respirators are considered the most effective.

Key background

Scientists say climate change is creating hotter, drier conditions and longer fire seasons, increasing the likelihood of large, intense wildfires across North America. NASA says human-caused warming is driving more frequent and severe wildfire conditions in many regions, and that extreme wildfire activity has more than doubled worldwide over the past two decades. Research shows fire seasons in some areas are now more than a month longer than they were 35 years ago, and those larger fires also produce more smoke, allowing hazardous air pollution to travel hundreds or even thousands of miles and affect millions of people far from the flames.

BIG NUMBER

$394 billion to $893 billion. That’s the annual cost of wildfires in the United States each year, according to the Joint Economic Committee, including direct and indirect deaths and injuries, health impacts from wildfire smoke, income loss, watershed pollution and other factors.

further reading

ForbesEntire States Under Air Quality Alerts As Wildfire Smoke Spreadsâ€”Here’s Where It Could Go NextForbesGlobal Air Quality Declines As Wildfires Surge Across Continents