See Martin Garrix Debut New U2 Collaboration Fireflies With the Edge at Tomorrowland

Martin Garrix debuted a new U2 collaboration â€œFirefliesâ€ with help from the Edge during the DJ's Tomorrowland set Friday in Antwerp, Belgium.

The Edge delivered his trademark guitar sound over Bono's prerecorded vocals for the â€œFirefliesâ€ debut, with Garrix writing on social media that the track will be â€œout soon,â€ and shared a â€œpre-saveâ€ link for the single's impending arrival:

Garrix and the Irish rockers have collaborated a handful of times over the past decade: The DJ and U2 previously released their soccer anthem â€œWe Are the Peopleâ€ for the UEFA 2020 tournament, while Garrix also produced the U2 track â€œYour Song Saved My Lifeâ€ that appeared on the Sing 2 soundtrack. Bono has also co-written Garrix singles like â€œAngels for Each Other,â€ Catherina,â€ and â€œWeightless.â€

It's unclear whether â€œFirefliesâ€ is a one-off collaborative single, a preview from Garrix's new LP, or if the song is also destined for U2's upcoming studio album; last week, the band unveiled their joyous â€œStreet of Dreams,â€ the first single from a new LP that's due out later this year.

U2's next album, timed to their 50th anniversary, marks the band's first LP since 2023's Songs of Surrender, and their first album of new music since 2017's Songs of Experience.

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Earlier this year, they also shared two six-song EPs,Â Days of AshÂ andÂ Easter Lily, that dealt with weighty matters of politics and spiritual renewal.Â

When they releasedÂ Easter LilyÂ in April, Bono told fans that the upcoming album would strike a different tone. â€œWe are in the studio, still working towards a noisy, messy, â€˜unreasonably colorful' album to play LIVE â€¦ which is where U2 lives,â€ he said. â€œWe still look to vivid rock & roll as an act of resistance against all this awfulness on our small screens.â€