Home Guerra July 22: LASD Military Equipment Community Meeting Webinar

July 22: LASD Military Equipment Community Meeting Webinar

By
Gabriel Sánchez
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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is inviting residents to participate in its Military Equipment Community Meeting on Wednesday, July 22 at 5 p.m.

July 22: LASD Military Equipment Community Meeting Webinar

To support local arts nonprofits and the communities they serve, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced $5.6M in grants to 353 nonprofit organizations through its 2026-2027 Organizational Grant Program and Community Impact Arts Grant awards.

County Awards Arts, Culture, Community Impact Grants to SCV Nonprofits

With warm temperatures in the forecast, join the County for great ways to beat the heat this summer.

Kathryn Barger | Ways to Beat the Heat

1928 – L&period;A&period; City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St&period; Francis Dam disaster &lbrack;report]

"morgue"

JB Aaron and the Palomino West Band, a 90s country tribute band will perform at the Canyon Theatre Guild 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6.

Aug. 6: JB Aaron, the Palomino West Band 90s Country Tribute at CTG

The city of Santa Clarita invites teams to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley 5-on-5 Adult Flag Football Fall League.

Registration Open for Fall Adult Flag Football League

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, hosted a press conference on Thursday, July 16, alongside community members, following up on the joint letter she and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent to Chiquita Canyon Landfill and Waste Connections, demanding urgent action for community protections.

Schiavo Calls for Action From Chiquita Landfill Excavation Health Impacts

SCV BandCast and Route 66 Classic Grill will host the first-ever â€œBattle of the Bandsâ€ competition Saturday, July 18, 4-8 p.m. at Route 66 in Canyon Country.

July 18: Battle of the Bands at Route 66 Classic Grill

The Latino Business Alliance will host a CafÃ© con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Young & Chic.

Aug. 4: Latino Business Alliance CafÃ© con Leche

Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association General Meeting for a live demonstration by Watercolor Artist Joe Cibrere, 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, July 20 at Old Town Newhall Library’s community room.

July 20: SCAA General Meeting, Watercolor Demonstration

The Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Finally Family Homes will host the Summertime Bingo Bash on Saturday, July 18, 7-0 p.m. at the Finally Family Homes' Oasis Resource Center.

July 18: Finally Family Homes Summertime Bingo Bash

The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced Albertsons Companies has donated approximately 50,000 pounds of food, 25 pallets of essential pantry staples, to help provide nutritious food to individuals experiencing food insecurity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

Albertsons Donates 50,000 Pounds of Food to SCV Food Pantry

Sport Clips Haircuts reopened its Santa Clarita store on July 15 at 26485 Golden Valley Road, Suite B3, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Sport Clips Haircuts Reopens Golden Valley Location

Applications are now open for the 2026 SCV Water Academy Cohort. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Aug. 23: Deadline to Apply for SCV Water Academy

Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its Summer Movie Night featuring the Disney and Pixar's film “Hoppers,” 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Acorn Amphitheater.

July 18: Summer Movie Night Featuring â€˜Hoppers' at Placerita Canyon Center

The William S. Hart Union School District Board of Trustees have rescheduled the cancelled Wednesday, July 15 board meeting to Monday, July 20.

July 20: Hart Board Reschedules Meeting Due to Pointe Fire

Make A Difference Day returns on Saturday, Oct. 24 and the city of Santa Clarita is inviting local nonprofit organizations to submit projects for this national day of service.

Local Nonprofits, Now is Your Chance to Make a Difference

1834 – Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]

"Piru"

Walmart will celebrate the completion of a significant transformation at its Stevenson Ranch store with a community celebration on Friday, July 17

July 17: Stevenson Ranch Walmart Unveils Remodeled Store with Community Celebration

The city of Santa Clarita will host a Red Cross Blood Drive, Friday, July 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at City of Santa Clarita City Hall Carl Boyer Room.

July 24: Santa Clarita Hosts Red Cross Blood Drive at City Hall

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s honorees for its 4th Annual Black Business Month Celebration, an evening dedicated to recognizing outstanding Black-owned businesses while bringing the entire Santa Clarita Valley community together in celebration, connection and mutual support.

SCV Chamber Announces Fourth Annual Black Business Month Celebration Honorees

SCV Animal Care Center will host a free “Paws & Play Adoption Day” 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

July 18: â€˜Paws & Play Adoption Day' at SCV Animal Care Center

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reports that last week an adult male bicyclist was riding on a Valencia bike trail when one of two male juveniles riding an e-motorcycle intentionally threw an unknown object (reported on social media to be a rock) at him as they passed in opposite directions.

SCV Sheriff's Station: Juveniles Identified in Assault Investigation

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department and COC Foundation have partnered to host a Poker Tournament fundraiser in support of the Cougars’ 17 intercollegiate sports programs on Saturday, Aug. 1, in the college’s West P.E. Gymnasium.

Aug. 1: COC Inaugural Canyons Athletics Poker Tournament Fundraiser

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