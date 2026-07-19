July 22: LASD Military Equipment Community Meeting Webinar

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is inviting residents to participate in its Military Equipment Community Meeting on Wednesday, July 22 at 5 p.m. To support local arts nonprofits and the communities they serve, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced $5.6M in grants to 353 nonprofit organizations through its 2026-2027 Organizational Grant Program and Community Impact Arts Grant awards. With warm temperatures in the forecast, join the County for great ways to beat the heat this summer. 1928 – L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report] – L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report] JB Aaron and the Palomino West Band, a 90s country tribute band will perform at the Canyon Theatre Guild 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6. The city of Santa Clarita invites teams to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley 5-on-5 Adult Flag Football Fall League.

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, hosted a press conference on Thursday, July 16, alongside community members, following up on the joint letter she and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent to Chiquita Canyon Landfill and Waste Connections, demanding urgent action for community protections. SCV BandCast and Route 66 Classic Grill will host the first-ever â€œBattle of the Bandsâ€ competition Saturday, July 18, 4-8 p.m. at Route 66 in Canyon Country. The Latino Business Alliance will host a CafÃ© con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Young & Chic. Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association General Meeting for a live demonstration by Watercolor Artist Joe Cibrere, 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, July 20 at Old Town Newhall Library’s community room. The Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Finally Family Homes will host the Summertime Bingo Bash on Saturday, July 18, 7-0 p.m. at the Finally Family Homes' Oasis Resource Center. The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry has announced Albertsons Companies has donated approximately 50,000 pounds of food, 25 pallets of essential pantry staples, to help provide nutritious food to individuals experiencing food insecurity throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

Sport Clips Haircuts reopened its Santa Clarita store on July 15 at 26485 Golden Valley Road, Suite B3, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Applications are now open for the 2026 SCV Water Academy Cohort. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Aug. 25. Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its Summer Movie Night featuring the Disney and Pixar's film “Hoppers,” 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at the Acorn Amphitheater. The William S. Hart Union School District Board of Trustees have rescheduled the cancelled Wednesday, July 15 board meeting to Monday, July 20. Make A Difference Day returns on Saturday, Oct. 24 and the city of Santa Clarita is inviting local nonprofit organizations to submit projects for this national day of service. 1834 – Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record] – Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]