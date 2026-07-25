Braves Boss Offers Donald Trump A Roster Spot After Presidency

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 23: President Donald J. Trump plays catch with former New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera during the filming of an ESPN Opening Day for Major League Baseball spot on the South Lawn at the White House on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have been involved in countless memorable moments away from the field over the years, but one of the organization’s latest public appearances produced an exchange that quickly drew attention well beyond baseball.

During a rally featuring President Donald Trump in Georgia, Braves manager Brian Snitker and chief executive officer Mike Plant were called on stage to personally praise him. And the ceremonial appearance involved several memorable comments from Trump as well as head-turning statements from the Braves' representatives.

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Atlanta Braves CEO Extends Roster Invitation To President Dond Trump. After being called on stage, Braves former manager Brian Snitker welcomed the president while indicating that the rally's audience was representative of the team's fanbase. â€œWelcome to Marietta. And as you can see Braves Country is a real thing. And you got a room full of Braves Country right here,” Snitker said during the rally, per a video shared by WXIA News . “Mike and I presented President Trump with one of our Fourth of July 250th anniversary jerseys that the team wore over that weekend. And I just wanted to tell President Trump that we’re going to be back in Washington D.C. in about a year from now and we’re going to give him another world championship jersey.” Then Snitker stepped aside so that Plant could offer his own message, and the executive quickly one-upped the former manager's praise with a comical invitation. â€œMr. President, I just want to say, when you're done throwing four-seam fastballs for the United States of America, come back and do it for the Atlanta Braves,â€ Plant said, receiving a laugh from Trump and applause from the crowd. ForbesDodgers Superstar Regrets Trump White House Decision After Political Backlash