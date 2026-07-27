Messi can continue for many more years, insists Di Maria

Former Argentina star Angel Di Maria believes Lionel Messi “can continue for many more years”, despite rumours of a potential retirement.

Messi guided Argentina to the World Cup final this summer, but could not repeat his heroics ofÂ 2022 as they lost 1-0 to Spain in the showpiece.

The Argentina captain became just the second-ever player to play in three men’s World Cup finals (also 2014 and 2022), after Brazil’s Cafu (1994, 1998, 2002).

And at 39 years and 25 days, he also became the second-oldest ever World Cup finalist, after Italy’s Dino Zoff in 1982 (40y 133d).

Messi has yet to comment on his Argentina future, though team-mate Leandro Paredes claimed the former Barcelona man had already decided to retire before the World Cup final.

Di Maria, however, believes Messi can continue to play at the highest level after his impressive showing at this year’s tournament.

“Leo has to keep going as long as he wants,” said Di Maria, who scored in the 2022 final.

“I think he can continue for many more years. At 39, he’s shown that he’s one of the best and that he can continue to be one of the best in history.

“He has no ceiling; there’s nothing more for him.”

Â¡GRACIAS INFINITAS, MUCHACHOS! No alcanzan las palabras para agradecerles cÃ³mo defendieron la camiseta. Nos hicieron llorar, gritar y, sobre todo, volver a creer. Â¡Son eternos! Â pic.twitter.com/lYGLJC3tzB â€” Â SelecciÃ³n Argentina Â (@Argentina) July 19, 2026

Only Kylian Mbappe scored (10) and directly contributed to more goals (14) than Messi at the 2026 World Cup (eight goals, 12 direct goal contributions), while they finished tied-second for most assists (four).

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni, who has won four major trophies with the team, also could leave his role after their World Cup loss, but Di Maria has urged the coach to stay on.

“Scaloni is the leader of the national team, I hope he stays for everyone’s sake,” Di Maria added.

“He’s developing a good generation of young players who are coming through now, and every little bit helps.

“I hope he stays; it’s his decision. Scaloni, better than anyone, knows what he wants, but obviously, as an Argentine, I’d like him to continue.”