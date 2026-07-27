Watch Oliver Trees Celebration of Life Memorial Service

Oliver Tree was remembered by friends and family Saturday at a â€œCelebration of Lifeâ€ in the late singer's native Santa Cruz, California

The public memorial, held six weeks after Tree died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, featured guests like Diplo, Logan Paul, Aaron Mercury, Ethan Klein, and Tree's own parents, who addressed the crowd.

â€œI think Oliver would say trust yourself, get off the couch, produce art, and it's really important to get in there and get your hands dirty,â€ Tree's parents said. â€œHe was a doer. It was like, â€˜Get off the couch and do that.' That was his message.â€

â€œOliver Tree never dies, jokes aside guys, Oliver was everyone's best friend. He was an adventurer with an incomparable zest for life and the ultimate ability to make anyone feel seen and heard,â€ Logan Paul said during the Celebration of Life.

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â€œOliver is a generational artist whose legacy and music will last forever, and he'd be proud of all of us for keeping our heads up high by celebrating the impact of his time here on Earth, because at the end of the day, life goes on.â€

All proceeds from the Celebration of Life benefitted Dr. Oliver Tree's Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses, a recently launched foundation by Tree's estate that, as per the late singer's wishes, will provide grants to young artists.