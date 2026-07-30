Phillies Castoff Tuns Heads As Saves Leader In Both AL And NL This Season

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – APRIL 12: Jordan Romano #68 of the Philadelphia Phillies sits in the dugout prior to a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on April 12, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies took a calculated gamble last offseason when they signed veteran closer Jordan Romano, hoping the former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star could return to his dominant form after an injury-plagued 2024 campaign. Instead, the move quickly became one of the club’s biggest disappointments as Romano struggled to regain his command and consistency.

By the end of the season, Philadelphia had moved on, and Romano’s future looked uncertain after one of the worst years of his career. But now, less than a season later, the veteran reliever is generating attention for an unusual accomplishment that spans both leagues.

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Former Philadelphia Phillies Bust, 2-Time All-Star Jordan Romano Leads 2 Teams In Saves Romano’s latest chapter took another unexpected turn after he joined the Los Angeles Angels to start this season before being traded to the Colorado Rockies. “Jordan Romano leads the Angels in saves in 2026,â€ The Athletic's Sam Blum noted in a post on X with nearly 7,500 likes. â€œJordan Romano leads the Rockies in saves in 2026 (tied with two others). Jordan Romano has total 8 saves.” The quirky statistic reflects just how unusual Romano’s season has been. While it is notable that he's able to hold a saves lead for two different teams with just eight on the season, he has enjoyed a bit of a rejuvenation this season. He has maintained a 1.35 ERA in seven appearances so far for the Rockies, who play in a notoriously hitter-friendly ballpark. ForbesLA Native, 3-Time Grammy Winner â€˜Disassociated' From Dodgers After Mark Walter Update