Commonwealth Games 2026: Scotland & England face losing Para-race medals

Scotland and England face losing Commonwealth Games women's 1500m T54 gold and silver after the race result was overturned and the decision taken to stage it again on Friday after an appeal.

Scottish Para-athlete Melanie Woods set a new Games record in streaking to victory in her home city on Wednesday, and England’s Ellis Kottas took silver, but the event was marred by a first-lap crash.

Canada’s Nandini Sharma crossed the line in second place behind Woods, but was disqualified at the time for her role in the incident and Kottas upgraded.

The Canadians’ appeal against that failed and, after further protests by Australia and Mauritius, the Para-athletics authorities – rather than Glasgow 2026 organisers – have ruled that the event should be restaged on Friday.

Woods took gold ahead of Kottas and Mikaela Dingley of Australia, but the ceremony was not due to be held until Thursday, so none of the athletes were actually presented with medals.

In an Instagram reel on Thursday, Woods thanked her “cheer squad” for their support at Scotstoun and described the decision as “not ideal”.

“So, I’m not Commonwealth champion any more and tomorrow morning we go again. So follow along for the plot because the drama keeps coming,” she said.

Team Scotland said they “note the decision” and confirmed that both Woods and team-mate Joanna Robertson will compete in the restaged race.

Kottas also addressed the issue on Instagram, saying she is “low-key traumatised”, while Team England added that they are “incredibly disappointed”.

“While there is no formal protest process available to us, we have strongly challenged the decision,” Jonny Riall, England’s chef de mission said.

“The race officials did not halt the race at the time of the incident, nor was any immediate decision made to declare the race void or order a rerun.

“Ellis and the team therefore proceeded on the understanding that all competition procedures had been completed and the result confirmed.”

Woods – who has used a wheelchair since being hit by a car while riding her bike in 2018 – is also due to compete in the 400m in Friday’s morning session.

The heats of that will start a little more than 90 minutes after the replayed final.