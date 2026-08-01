Vincent Pastore, Star Of The Sopranos, Dies At 80

Vincent Pastore during The Museum of Television and Radio Presents “The Whacked Sopranos” at Museum of Television & Radio in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage) WireImage

Vincent Pastore, a prolific actor best known for his role opposite James Gandolfini on the classic HBO mob drama The Sopranos, has died.

Pastore was found dead by a neighbor on Saturday, Deadline reported on Saturday. He was 80. According to TMZ, Pastore's neighbor and friend, Stephen Villano, after he hadn't heard from the actor in several days.

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TMZ said the New York Fire Department received a call about an unresponsive male at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and they were followed on the scene by the New York Police Department, which is investigating the case. Pastore's cause of death is unknown, TMZ reported.

Pastore played Salvatore â€œBig Pussyâ€ Bonpensiero in all six seasons of creator David Chase's The Sopranos, from 1999 to 2007. An enforcer for Gandolfini's Tony Soprano, Pastore's character was featured in 30 episodes over the run of the series, even though his character was killed off in The Sopranos' Season 2 finale.

Bonpensiero was whacked in Episode 13 of Season 2 in 2000 for being an FBI informant by Tony, Paulie Walnuts (Tony Sirico) and Silvio (Steven Van Zandt). Pastore told Howard Stern in a 2000 interview that going into Season 2, he knew his character's days were limited.

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â€œI don't exactly know when and how we were going to do it,” Pastore told Stern. “We didn't get that script until four days before [we shot it]. David said it was hard for him to write.â€

Pastore, along with his fellow cast members from The Sopranos, won an Actor Award (then known as a Screen Actors Guild Award) for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2000. The cast was nominated for the honor again in 2001.

374553 01: Exploring The Life Of A Modern-Day Mob Boss, The Exclusive New Series The Sopranos Combines Drama And Comic Irony, Debuting Hour-Long Episodes Sundays (9:00-10:00 P.M. Et) On Hbo. Pictured: Tony Sirico, Steve Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli And Vincent Pastore. (Photo By Getty Images) Getty Images