Vincent Pastore, Star Of The Sopranos, Dies At 80

Vincent Pastore, a prolific actor best known for his role opposite James Gandolfini on the classic HBO mob drama The Sopranos, has died.
Pastore was found dead by a neighbor on Saturday, Deadline reported on Saturday. He was 80. According to TMZ, Pastore's neighbor and friend, Stephen Villano, after he hadn't heard from the actor in several days.
TMZ said the New York Fire Department received a call about an unresponsive male at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and they were followed on the scene by the New York Police Department, which is investigating the case. Pastore's cause of death is unknown, TMZ reported.
Pastore played Salvatore â€œBig Pussyâ€ Bonpensiero in all six seasons of creator David Chase's The Sopranos, from 1999 to 2007. An enforcer for Gandolfini's Tony Soprano, Pastore's character was featured in 30 episodes over the run of the series, even though his character was killed off in The Sopranos' Season 2 finale.
Bonpensiero was whacked in Episode 13 of Season 2 in 2000 for being an FBI informant by Tony, Paulie Walnuts (Tony Sirico) and Silvio (Steven Van Zandt). Pastore told Howard Stern in a 2000 interview that going into Season 2, he knew his character's days were limited.
â€œI don't exactly know when and how we were going to do it,” Pastore told Stern. “We didn't get that script until four days before [we shot it]. David said it was hard for him to write.â€
Pastore, along with his fellow cast members from The Sopranos, won an Actor Award (then known as a Screen Actors Guild Award) for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2000. The cast was nominated for the honor again in 2001.
Vincent Pastore Appeared In More Than 180 Screen Projects
Born July 14, 1946, in the Bronx, New York, Vincent Pastore's screen debut was in a supporting role in the 1988 horror thriller Black Roses.
Over the next dozen years, Pastore appeared in supporting or bit roles in several films and TV shows, including the Martin Scorsese mob classic Goodfellas and Robin Williams and Robert De Niro's medical drama Awakenings, both in 1990. Pastore also had a bit role in the Al Pacino crime thriller Carlito's Way in 1993 and played a guest role in four episodes of Law & Order from 1992 to 1996.
Pastore's profile was raised considerably after he was cast as Salvatore â€œBig Pussyâ€ Bonpensiero in 1999, and as a result he landed such roles as Tony in Chris Kattan's comedy Corky Romano in 2001 and the voice of Luca in the animated hit Shark Tale in 2003. Pastore also appeared in guest roles in the daytime dramas One Life to Live (2003 to 2004) and General Hospital (2008), and a three-episode turn in the legal drama The Practice in 2004.
Pastore also appeared in guest roles over the years in such series as Las Vegas, Everybody Hates Chris and Hawaii Five-O. In 2021, Pastore starred in the indie crime thriller The Birthday Cake opposite Val Kilmer, Shiloh Fernandez, Jeremy Allen White and Ewan McGregor, as well as his Sopranos co-star Lorraine Bracco.
In 2024, Pastore appeared in a guest role in the Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder's limited series The Curse on Showtime. The actor's last appearance came in a guest voice role in the hit Paramount+ series Yellowjackets in 2025.