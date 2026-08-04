U.S. Bans Imports Of AI Humanoid Robots To Protect Americans From A Massive Trojan Horse Invasion

FCC bans importing foreign-produced AI humanoid robots for these important reasons. getty

In today's column, I examine the newly announced ban by the U.S. on various imports of AI humanoid robots from foreign entities. The ban is under the auspices of the FCC. I provide an analysis of the key rationale and stipulations that the federal agency announced in its official proclamation of July 27, 2026.

The overall gist is that people are increasingly buying and using humanoid robots in their homes and in the workplace, which turns out to be a plus but also has a sour underbelly involved too. These AI-powered roaming devices can collect all sorts of private information and readily transmit that data to the maker of the robots. A foreign entity could make use of that data in unsavory ways. Ergo, the U.S. is going to ban their importation in an effort to prevent a massive-scale adoption of Trojan Horses. There are other equally notable reasons associated with the basis for the ban.

Let's talk about it. This analysis of AI breakthroughs is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here).

Backstory About Humanoid Robots I've extensively been covering the advances in humanoid robots, especially as they are being coupled with the latest generative AI and large language models (LLMs). Adding LLMs to humanoid robots is making them more useful and appealing to a wider array of users. When used in the home, there are many upsides and downsides. For example, some are tapping into the devices for mental health advice while the robots are casually wandering around the house and doing everyday chores for the homeowner. See my coverage at the link here and the link here. A humanoid robot is a type of robot that is purposely built to resemble a human in complete form and function. There is a robotic head, arms, hands, fingers, legs, body, etc. You've undoubtedly seen those types of robots in the many online video recordings showing them walking, jumping, grasping at objects, and so on. A tremendous amount of active research and development is taking place to perfect humanoid robots. They look rather comical right now. You watch those videos and laugh when the robot trips over a small stick lying on the ground, something that a human would seldom trip over. We scoff when a tested humanoid robot tries to grasp a coffee cup and inadvertently spills most of the liquid java. It all seems humorous and a silly pursuit. Keep in mind that we are all observing the development process while it is still taking place. At some point, those guffaws of the humanoid robots will lessen. Humanoid robots will be as smooth and graceful as humans. This will continue to be honed. Eventually, humanoid robots will be less prone to physical errors than humans are. In a sense, the physicality of a humanoid robot will be on par with humans, if not better, due to its smoothly refined mechanical and electronic properties. Do not discount the coming era of physically capable humanoid robots. This is going to have a massive impact on society. For more details on AI and humanoid robots, along with research known as physical AI, see my in-depth discussion at the link here and the link here.

Pairing AI With Humanoid Robots AI has a lot to do with humanoid robots, including these two major facets: (1) Operational AI. There is a mechanical-oriented AI that aids the fundamental operating aspects of a humanoid robot in its core functions of walking, running, handling objects, and so on.

There is a mechanical-oriented AI that aids the fundamental operating aspects of a humanoid robot in its core functions of walking, running, handling objects, and so on. (2) Language AI. There is generative AI that enables humanoid robots to be seemingly fluent in natural language and interact conversationally with humans. That's the talking side of humanoid robots. Note that generative AI can also direct onboard operational AI, too. I will briefly unpack those two facets. Humanoid robots lean into operational AI to aid in giving the robot a bunch of very fundamental or bare-bones capabilities. There is AI that does vision processing and analyzes the images being captured by the embedded cameras that are considered the eyes of the robot. The ears of the robot are recording sounds that the robot hears and feeds the audio into a specialized AI that analyzes it. All in all, a whole lot of AI is working inside the robot to enable the robot to maneuver in the real world. Beyond those core functional aspects, generative AI is being added as an integral element of humanoid robots. Here's how that works. A customized generative AI or large language model (LLM) is placed inside the processors and data memory contained within the frame of the humanoid robot. This will provide a self-contained generative AI or LLM that doesn't need any Internet access. We might also include Internet access so that the generative AI can reach the Internet to get additional information, but we don't want the robot to be dependent on network accessibility. The idea is that the humanoid robot needs to have immediate access to the LLM and not be delayed if network connections are spotty.

Humanoid Robots As Detection Suppose you decide to purchase the latest robot device that will clean your floors and act as a sentry in your home. The robot roams from room to room. It sweeps the tile floors and vacuums the carpet. The robot has an additional duty. It can be used while you are away to scan for any potential intruders. Nice. While you are in your home, you take little notice of the robot. It quietly moves from here to there. No big deal. You bought this particular model because it has a low profile and won't get in your way or otherwise be obnoxious. The robot was available at a really low price, which turned out to be made by a foreign company and available for a steep discount. A few months later, you find out that the robot has been listening to your private conversations this whole time and capturing video of you. The data was transmitted to the foreign company that made the robot. They know all sorts of aspects about you, your family members, people who have visited you in your home, your habits, your comings and goings, etc. All of this is now in the hands of the foreign entity and can be used in whatever manner they choose. In a sense, the robot was a Trojan Horse. You bought it and didn't think twice about anything other than the need to clean your floors and have a handy detector for burglars and such. The entire time, the sneaky robot was collecting information about you and giving that information to a company based in a foreign country. And, since the company is in a foreign country, your legal recourse is severely limited. Not nice. Disconcerting and highly disturbing.

U.S. Governmental Ban By FCC The FCC formally issued a publicly posted statement of determination on July 27, 2026, entitled â€œNational Security Determination on the Threat Posed by Foreign-Produced Advanced Robotic Devicesâ€ that made these salient points (excerpts): â€œAdvanced robotic devices collect data that could be leveraged by malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots.â€

â€œMany advanced robotic devices also have high-fidelity sensors, including LiDAR, electro optical/infrared, acoustic, and thermal, allowing the advanced robotic device to create datasets that have value for foreign intelligence services, including high-fidelity maps of the environment in which the robot operates.â€

â€œAll foreign-produced advanced robotic devices pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States and to the safety and security of U.S. persons and should be included on the FCC's Covered List, unless the Department of War (DOW) transmits to the FCC a specific determination that a given foreign-produced advanced robotic device, or a class of such devices, does not pose such risks.â€

â€œTo facilitate this transition period, entities that produce advanced robotic devices in a foreign country are encouraged to apply for Conditional Approvals (Annex A) which, if approved, will allow such producers to continue to receive FCC authorization for their products while they work to onshore manufacturing and address the U.S. government's national security concerns described above.â€ Let's unpack those notable points.

Inherent Dangers Involved I already pointed out that one disturbing aspect is that the AI humanoid robots can be a veritable spy. If used in a home, your personal privacy is potentially invaded. When used in the workplace, one concern is that the robots might aid in stealing corporate secrets or using insider information that could be transmitted to the foreign company for nefarious purposes. The humanoid robot is a snitch, a tattletale, a 24/7 snoop. Another concern is that these humanoid robots are likely controllable by remote access of the foreign entity. Imagine this. The robot in a workplace is given a command to go to a conference room and stay there in a quiet mode. Top executives come into the conference room to discuss corporate strategy. The robot is not noticed by anyone in the room. Meanwhile, it is livestreaming the entire discussion to the foreign company. In this case, the robot was given a remote command to sneakily be in the conference room to record the meeting. If the foreign entity wanted to do so, they could seemingly operate the robot to do destructive acts in the workplace. It is a scary proposition.

Foreign-Produced Advanced Robotic Devices Some blazing news headlines about the FCC announcement were quick to claim that this was a ban against China. Well, kind of yes, kind of no. The FCC does not explicitly name China as the target of the ban. The ban is for all foreign-produced advanced robotic devices. Naturally, this encompasses China, along with all other countries in the world. The twist is that China generally has about 85% of the humanoid robot market right now. They currently have the lion's share of this niche. Therefore, the blanket ban of all countries will have a greater impact on China due to its predominance in this marketplace. That's not the same as naming China specifically, though some vehemently argue it is a backhanded way to do so. An aim of the ban is also to encourage U.S. manufacturing of humanoid robots. The idea is that by banning foreign-produced ones, the U.S. will see more companies set up shop in America to do this. The supply chain and industrial base for American humanoid robots will be bolstered. Our reliance on foreign producers for providing humanoid robots will be lessened. This direction makes sense since U.S. consumers and businesses are forecasted to widely and deeply embrace AI humanoid robots over the next several years. It is a huge and untapped market.

Danger Still Lurks In The Shadows One important point of clarification is that even if you purchase an American-made humanoid robot, this does not guarantee that the robot won't spy on you or that it won't be commandeered remotely. This can still arise. You ought to be ever vigilant about allowing humanoid robots into your private spaces. The belief is that at least you will have a greater chance of legally going after the robot maker if the robot does encroach on your legal rights. You can turn to the U.S. courts. The robot maker might be violating U.S. laws in your state or at the federal level and face criminal penalties. The possibility of a civil lawsuit is also on the table. The whole kit-and-caboodle is a head-scratcher because there is still the chance of letting the horse out of the barn. Things go like this. You innocently and excitedly buy a humanoid robot, and, unbeknownst to you, it leaks all sorts of privately collected information about you to a U.S. company. That U.S. company uses this information for its gain. Or maybe they post it in a database that gets hacked. The bottom line is that no matter which way things go, you have exposure, and few are thinking about this when they opt to buy these amazingly convenient devices.