Todd Blanche Refuses to Pledge DOJ Independence From Trump

Topline Attorney General Todd Blanche refused to pledge the Justice Department would act independently from the White House, telling â€œMeet the Pressâ€ host Kristen Welker he would take President Donald Trump's direction into account, but also promising the president would â€œneverâ€ ask him to cross an ethical or legal boundary. In a â€œMeet the Pressâ€ interview on Sunday, Blanche promised the Justice Department would â€œact with integrityâ€ under his leadership. Getty Images

Key Facts

The recently confirmed attorney general, who previously was Trump's personal defense attorney, claimed in a convoluted example that pledging independence from the White House would mean denying the president if he requested the Justice Department to â€œgo after every violent criminal in this country.â€ Blanche instead promised to â€œact with integrityâ€ and will â€œprosecute without fear or any sort of favor.â€ When asked if he would refuse a request from Trump that crosses an ethical or legal line, Blanche only insisted â€œthe president would never ask me to do something unethical or illegal, he never has, he never will,â€ calling the idea a â€œfalse narrative.â€ This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CRUCIAL QUOTE

â€œThere's a big difference between saying â€˜we will always do our job and investigate any case and act independently of the White House'â€”no, I'm not going to pledge that, and no attorney general should ever pledge that,â€ Blanche told Welker in an interview on Sunday morning.

What Did Blanche Say About the â€˜Anti-Weaponization' Fund?

The Senate narrowly confirmed Blanche earlier this month, after several Republicans on the fence about his nomination, including Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas., and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., approved his bid following assurances he would not try to revive the administration's controversial â€œanti-weaponization fund.â€ The proposed $1.776 billion fund was announced after Trump dropped his lawsuit against the IRS, and would have been used to pay out people who said they were unfairly targeted by the Justice Departmentâ€”including former defendants from the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. On Sunday, Blanche again reiterated that the anti-weaponization fund was not coming back. â€œI've said repeatedly, it's dead,â€ Blanche told Welker, adding â€œthere is no fund, no money went from the Treasury to any account, there were no commissioners established. There is no fund, there will be no fund.â€ But Blanche refused to guarantee that Jan. 6 rioters would not receive any compensation from the federal government, insisting â€œanybody who sues the federal government could get paidâ€ and he wouldn't comment on any hypothetical cases. â€œThere is a process in place, where if you believe you had a tort committed against you by the federal governmentâ€”whether it's slipping on ice outside of a federal post office, or a law enforcement officer assaulting you, you are allowed to seek compensation,â€ the attorney general added. However, the Justice Department argued earlier this month that federal tort claims filed by former Jan. 6 defendants were barred under federal law â€”claiming they were not filed before the statute of limitations of two years ran out in January 2023, MS NOW reported.

Tangent

Blanche also weighed in on one of the more controversial prosecutions in recent monthsâ€”the charges of destruction of property at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool against former U.S. Olympic canoeist David Hearn, which were dropped earlier this month. Trump immediately contradicted U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro after she dropped the case, and even reportedly considered firing the former Fox News host. On Sunday, Blanche said he â€œabsolutelyâ€ supported Pirro, as did the president. â€œNow that's different than whether the president is extraordinarily frustrated at what happened in that case, and I don't in any way fault him for that.â€ Trump has repeatedly blamed damage to the pool on vandalism, but Pirro's filing dropping the charges blamed it on a â€œrushed and â€‹flawed installation process.â€ On Sunday, Blanche insisted â€œthe filings didn't say all of the damage was done by faulty construction,â€ and there was still â€œpotential vandalismâ€ at the pool. The attorney general cited the testimony of an eyewitness, but admitted â€œthat's different from whether ultimately we have the proof.â€

Key Background

During his confirmation hearings in July, Blanche was noncommittal about distancing himself from the White House. However, when asked by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., if he was friends with Trump, he responded â€œI'm his lawyer,â€ before quickly catching himself and saying â€œwas his lawyer.â€ Blanche defended Trump as his personal attorney before taking a role in government. During another exchange with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., he said the president â€œtrusts me to give him counsel,â€ but later insisted â€œcounsel does not mean I’m a yes man.â€

Further Reading

ForbesTodd Blanche Sworn Inâ€”These Key Trump Loyalty Tests Await New Attorney GeneralForbesBlanche Confirmed As Attorney Generalâ€”Here Are The Concessions That Got Him The Job