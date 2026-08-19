Texas, SEC top preseason AP All-America team

Texas leads all teams with four players named to the preseason Associated Press All-America team announced Tuesday, and the SEC has 14 of the 27 first-team selections on the eve of the college football season.

The Big Ten has eight players on the first team, led by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and two of his teammates.

Defending national champion Indiana, Georgia and Oklahoma each have two players on the first team, as determined by media members on the AP Top 25 voting panel.

Preseason AP All-America First Team Pos. Player School OFFENSE QB Dante Moore Oregon RB Kewan Lacy Ole Miss RB Ahmad Hardy Missouri OT Carter Smith Indiana OT Trevor Goosby Texas OG Evan Tengesdahl Cincinnati OG Shadre Hurst Houston C Kade Pieper Iowa TE Trey’Dez Green LSU WR Jeremiah Smith Ohio State WR Malachi Toney Miami WR Cam Coleman Texas All-Purpose Wayne Knight UCLA K Tate Sandell Oklahoma DEFENSE Edge Colin Simmons Texas Edge Dylan Stewart South Carolina DT A’Mauri Washington Oregon DT David Stone Oklahoma LB Rasheem Biles Texas LB Xavier Atkins Auburn LB Rolijah Hardy Indiana CB Leonard Moore Notre Dame CB Ellis Robinson IV Georgia S KJ Bolden Georgia S Koi Perich Oregon DB Bray Hubbard Alabama P Evan Crenshaw Troy

The Texas players on the team are offensive lineman Trevor Goosby, wide receiver Cam Coleman, defensive lineman Colin Simmons and linebacker Rasheem Biles.

Defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington and safety Koi Perich are the Oregon players joining Moore, who edged out Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss for first-team honors.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, the Big Ten preseason offensive player of the year, is the only selection from Ohio State, the No. 1 team in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Smith, Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore are returning AP first-team All-America picks who are on the preseason team.

Iowa’s Kade Pieper was voted first-team center by a wide margin even though this will be his first season playing the position. He moved from right guard to replace 2025 consensus All-American Logan Jones.

The AP All-America team for this season will be released in December.