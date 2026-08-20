Yankees, Dodgers Outfielder Castoff Joins Surging AL Contender

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – MARCH 10: Michael Siani #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in a fielding drill prior to a Spring Training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Camelback Ranch on March 10, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) Getty Images

The New York Yankees are finally beginning to see their outfield picture stabilize.

Cody Bellinger's return is getting closer, with the veteran outfielder having completed a full workout last week. With Bellinger's stay on the injured list nearing its end, the Yankees can hope that a return from captain Aaron Judge is up next.

And those impending returns could eventually push some of New York's current outfield depth into different roles. But one former Yankee depth outfielder who has spent much of 2026 bouncing between organizations is now getting another opportunity elsewhere.

Former New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers Outfielder Finds New Home The Detroit Tigers signed former Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Michael Siani to a minor league contract last week, according to the official transaction log , adding an intriguing new chapter for a promising player who once hoped to break into the big leagues with some of the sport's most high-profile franchises. The move also gives the surging American League contender another defensive-minded outfielder at the minor-league level. In a surprising twist after they dealt away two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, the Tigers have risen to just one game back in the wild card standings. And they could see Siani as a potential big-league option depending on how their ongoing playoff pursuit shakes out. Siani, 26, has experienced an unusual amount of movement between contenders. He was claimed by the Dodgers from the Yankees earlier this year after New York had previously claimed him, continuing a remarkable sequence of roster moves involving two of baseball’s biggest organizations. The journey began when Los Angeles acquired him in December. The Dodgers later designated him for assignment to make room for Kyle Tucker, and the Yankees claimed him shortly afterward. New York then designated him again following its acquisition of pitcher Angel Chivilli, before Siani returned to Los Angeles. He owns a career .547 OPS across 160 major-league games, while his 2026 numbers have been even less impressive. He has a .167/.281/.242 slash line with one home run and a 30% strikeout rate across 219 plate appearances in the minors this season.