9 New York City Culinary Events To Book This Fall

A view of pasta served at the Sunday Supper presented by Peroni at New York City Wine & Food Festival in October 2025 Getty Images for NYCWFF

Going out to dinner is great, but attending a once in a lifetime event with food you'll be talking about for weeks (or years!) is even better.

New York City is a hub of pop-ups and exclusive chef collabs, and fall is one of the best times to get in on the action. With many events repeating year after year, fall is a great time to build a local culinary tradition, or try out a new food festival or special activation before it becomes a whole thing (we hate lines as much as you do).

Whether you're looking for high-end tasting menus or something a bit more casual yet totally unique, here are the best food-centric events to book this autumn in New York City:

A September Kaiseki Celebration

Through October 3, Muku is offering a special anniversary menu to celebrate one year in business (and holding claim to the fastest-ever Michelin star earned in the city's history). The special kaiseki menu will feature rarely seen Japanese ingredients from Chef Manabu's trip home to Japan in August, including soft-shell turtle. An exclusive beverage pairing will also be available, featuring private-label sake from Kokuryu, Masuizumi, and more. $375 per person. available on OpenTable .

Taste Your Way Through Times Square

Find your new favorite pre-theater spot on September 9, from 4 – 8pm at the Taste of Times Square . Over 30 participating local restaurants will offer dishes starting at $5 while guests enjoy live music and performances celebrating Broadway. The festival will take place at Times Square Broadway Pedestrian Plazas (Duffy Square and West 46th Street between Broadway and 9th Ave) and guests will be able to pay by connecting a credit or debit card to a wristband.

Hospitality Fundraiser at Union Square Cafe

Union Square Cafe 's fourth annual ALL IN fundraiser benefiting Drive Change , Emma's Torch , and Food Education Fund is on September 13. Enjoy bites from Ambassadors Clubhouse, Arthur, Borgo, Daily Provisions, Island Creek Oysters, Lei, Los Burritos JuÃ¡rez, and Strange Delight, plus scoops from CaffÃ¨ Panna. There will be live music and beer, wine, and specialty cocktails from Bar Kabawa, plus the chance to win experiences and items from: Blue Hill at Stone Barnes, Theodora, Fini Pizza, Murray's Cheese, Happy Cooking Hospitality, and more. It's a great way to taste trendy food, mingle with food lovers, and support local causes. Tickets are $125 via OpenTable .

A Top Chef Collaborative Dinner

On September 5 and 6, Top Chef Season 23 chef-testants will serve dinner at Executive Chef Sherry Cardoso 's West Village bistro, Cynthia. Winner Rhoda Magbitang and finalist Laurence Louie will come together with Cardoso for a tasting menu uniting a trio of diverse talents. Tickets are $325 per person and can include an optional wine or non-alcoholic beverage pairing. Book via Resy.

Ferragosto Festival in the Bronx

Celebrate the end of summer at this annual free festival on Arthur Avenue, between 187th Street and Crescent Avenue, aka the Bronx;s Little Italy. Local businesses including Calabria Pork Store, Emilia's Restaurant, Artuso Pastry Shop, and more will share Italian culture, food, music, and community on September 13 .

Taste Food from the Creole Diaspora

The weekend of October 3 and 4 brings The Creole Food Festival to DUMBO, at Emily Roebling Plaza and nearby Time Out Market New York. This roving festival celebrates dishes from chefs representing The Southern U.S., the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America with tastings, cooking demos, signature beverages and more.

Sample Trendy and Classic Dishes Near the Water

The Infatuation's EEEEEATS Con is back in New York on October 3 and 4, bringing bites from over 20 trendy local eateries to Hudson River Park. THere will be live music, drinks, and more entertainment, plus bites to accommodate plant-based and gluten-free diets. Chase cards are required to purchase tickets, which are $25 for general admission.

Dishoom Across the Pond

On October 13, Dishoom, the beloved UK Indian restaurant and Midtown's new British-Indian chophouse Elder, will host a dinner as part of Food Bank for NYC's Eat For Good Dinner Series, raising funds to share meals with New Yorkers in need. Tickets are available in two tiers: a $500 seated dinner featuring a collaborative menu from both chefs and a $750 VIP cocktail experience, followed by the seated dinner.

New York City Wine & Food Festival