CIA chief John Ratcliffe reportedly made secretive Moscow trip to warn Russia against attacking NATO

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Ratcliffe speaks to the press during the press conference held by the United States President Donald Trump in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington DC, United States. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe made a surprise trip to Moscow this week to warn Russia against attacking NATO, according to multiple media reports, amid growing fears of further escalation in the Ukraine war.

Ratcliffe’s first publicly known visit to the Russian capital as CIA chief came to light on Tuesday, when a U.S. Air Force jet was spotted arriving at a Moscow airport, and footage of a diplomatic motorcade moving through the city emerged on social media.

The purpose of Ratcliffe’s trip to Moscow was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources briefed on the trip.

Politico and CBS News separately reported the same motive, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. CBS News added that Ratcliffe also brought up Iran, warning of additional sanctions if the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz does not reopen to shipping traffic.

The Trump administration has threatened Iran’s trading partners with so-called secondary sanctions as it seeks to ratchet up the pressure on Tehran’s economy following six months of war between the U.S., Israel and Iran.

China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey are known to be among Iran’s top trading partners, while Russia has long shared close economic and military ties with Tehran.

Spokespeople for the CIA and the Russian Embassy in London were not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC.