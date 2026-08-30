Foreigners are buying fewer U.S. properties, but luxury homebuilders still draw them in

A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies.Â Sign upÂ to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

Foreign buyers are pulling back sharply from U.S. residential real estate, but one segment of the nation’s homebuilders is still seeing strong international demand. Â

Sales of U.S. existing homes to foreign buyers from April 2025 through March 2026 dropped 14% in unit volume and 19% in dollar volume compared with the 12 months prior, according to an annual report from the National Association of Realtors.Â

International buyers closed on roughly 67,100 properties during the 12 months ended in March, which is the second-lowest amount since NAR began tracking this metric in 2009. The median price for foreign sales was $465,000.Â

“The decline in foreign home buyer activity mirrors the decline in international visitors and tourists to the United States,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the NAR, in a release. “Even a slightly weaker U.S. dollar over the past year, which provides more purchasing power for foreigners, did not induce more activity.”