Olivia Rodrigo Delivers Magic With Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morissette at Daisy Chain

Olivia Rodrigo promised some special guests for her headlining Daisy Chain Fields set, and she didn't disappoint. The star recruited her heroes Sarah McLachlan, Alanis Morisette, and Stevie Nicks to the stage at Irvine, California's Great Park on Saturday night.

Rodrigo's all-women festival â€” which donated $10 million to nonprofits benefitting women and girls â€” was inspired by Lilith Fair, the iconic traveling festival from the late Nineties. Lilith Fair was founded by McLachlan, so it only made sense that the trailblazer join Rodrigo onstage. They first duetted on McLachlan's â€œBuilding a Mystery,â€ followed by her heart-wrenching hit â€œAngel,â€ which they dedicated to the late Dolly Parton, who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80. McLachlan described Parton as â€œthe O.G. matriarch, beautiful goddessâ€ and â€œthe biggest philanthropistâ€ of country music.

Rodrigo then brought out Morissette, who filled in for Karen O after the Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer had to withdraw from the festival. They delivered a scorching â€œIronic,â€ from Morissette's 1995 masterpiece Jagged Little Pill. The duo first performed together back in May 2022 at the Greek Theatre in L.A., during Rodrigo's Sour tour, when they sang â€œYou Outta Know.â€ Tonight, they were beaming with happiness over being back onstage together.

Rodrigo and Morissette first met in 2021, when they both appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone for our annual Musicians on Musicians issue. â€œI remember having my mind blown when I was 13,â€ Rodrigo told Morissette in the interview. â€œI was in the car with my parents listening toÂ Jagged Little Pill. I remember hearing â€˜Perfect,' and I was like, â€˜Oh, my God.' I told my music teacher a couple days after: â€˜You can write songs like that?' I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.â€

Later at Daisy Chain, Rodrigo brought out the Gold Dust Woman herself. Nicks and Rodrigo enchanted the crowd with â€œLandslide,â€ trading verses while dancing together. â€œShe reminds me of me, when I was her age a hundred years ago,â€ Nicks told the crowd of Rodrigo. â€œAnd I'm somewhat awestruck that she could do all this. Because it's so hard, you have no idea, putting this together with all of these people. And she's done it, with this grace.â€

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In a recent interview with Good Morning Americaâ€˜s Diane Sawyer, Rodrigo hinted that â€œLandslideâ€ might be a possibility at Saturday's show. But the Fleetwood Mac staple has been on her mind for years: In her October 2023Â Rolling StoneÂ cover story, Rodrigo thought about what it would be like to play her breakout hit â€œDrivers Licenseâ€ decades into her career. â€œI was thinking about that the other day,â€ she said. â€œI saw Stevie Nicks singing â€˜Landslide' to this huge stadium of people. Not that â€˜Drivers License' is â€˜Landslide,' by any means. But I was like, â€˜Damn.' That heartbreak that you feel when you're young, thinking about singing that song when I'm Stevie Nicks' age â€¦ it's really powerful.â€

Rodrigo tore through several of her own songs as well, including cuts off her new album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, and debuted her recent single â€œSerena Joy.â€ She threw in some Sour and Guts classics as well, including â€œBad Idea Right?,â€ â€œGood 4 U,â€ and â€œDrivers License,â€ the hit that started it all.

â€œI feel like I'm dreaming,â€ Rodrigo told the crowd. â€œThis is the best day of my fuckin'â€ life!â€