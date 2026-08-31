Were trimming one of our top-performing tech stocks to lock in some gains

We are selling 40 shares of Palo Alto Networks at roughly $377 per share. Following the trade, Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust will own 160 shares of Palo Alto, reducing its portfolio weighting to 1.5% from 1.9%. Cybersecurity stocks are a bright spot Monday following a post by Dwarkesh Patel, the influential AI podcaster and writer, who explained how OpenAI’s agents broke out of an isolated testing environment and gained access to open-source software developer platform Hugging Face in July. It’s a frightening read that reinforces our thesis that enterprises must aggressively invest in their cybersecurity solutions to prevent breaches in a post-Mythos world.Â (Anthropic’s preview of its Claude Mythos AI model back in April highlighted critical security vulnerabilities at companies that were missed for years by humans.) We’re taking advantage of this strength on a down day in the market to lighten our Palo Alto Networks position. This trim does not reflect a call on earnings Tuesday evening after the closing bell. Earnings should be strong as Palo Alto converts last quarter’s increase in customer meeting requests to new deals. However, expectations will also be high following strong earnings reports and reactions from CrowdStrike and Okta earnings last week. From this sale, we will realize a gain of about 148% on stock purchased in August 2024. (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long PANW. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.