House adopts measure condemning socialism ahead of November election

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., right, and House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, R-Mich., conduct a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center after a meeting of the House Republican Conference, Sept. 1, 2026.

The House of Representatives voted 220-192 to adopt a messaging resolution to condemn socialism as early as Tuesday, an election-year gambit intended to force an uncomfortable vote for Democrats as far-left candidates win Democratic primaries across the country.

While some Democrats have expressed openness to condemning socialism, Republicans also inserted a call to pass the highly controversial voter-ID bill known as the SAVE America Act into the resolution â€” a move that repelled some moderate Democrats who might want to vote to condemn socialism.

Many candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America have defeated more moderate Democrats in primaries this campaign cycle, and the GOP has sought to capitalize on the Democrats’ leftward shift as their own brand sinks in the polls.

“We’re going to draw another contrast this week with a vote on the House floor to say not only do we denounce socialism, but also the idea of people that aren’t American citizens voting in our elections,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said in a Tuesday press conference before the vote. “All of that is on the ballot this November.”