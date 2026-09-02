Teen Lai Noelle Scores AGT Golden Buzzer With Incredible Elton John Cover: Watch

Lai Noelle isn't old enough to drive, drink or vote. But she is old enough, and good enough, to win NBCâ€˜s America's Got Talent.

The 14-year-old native of Dallas, Texas made it count during the Season 21 Live Quarterfinal of AGT, for a performance that aired on Tuesday night (Sept. 1). The glare of the big lights and the stress of the moment didn't undermine Noelle, who absolutely smashed a reimagined cover of Elton John's â€œYour Song.â€

Noelle brought her own flair and power to the number, which was received by a standing ovation from the room. Those on their feet included judges Howie Mandel, Mel B and guest Kenan Thompson, stepping in for Simon Cowell. It was Cowell who, earlier in the season, gave Noelle the Golden Buzzer when she auditioned with Sienna Spiro's â€œDie On This Hill.â€

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â€œOh my gosh,â€ Mel B remarked after the latest performance. â€œYou have so much more to learn and experience, but where you're starting from is pure perfection. Let me tell you that right now. That was incredible.â€

Vergara agreed. â€œI mean, you sound like you're a huge artist already. I am a little bit upset because, you know that I was going to give you the Golden Buzzer and Simon just took it, took you away from me. But you know what, you deserve to hear. What a wonderful voice and what a wonderful song.â€

Mandel remarked that Noelle was â€œso beyond your years.â€ And her talking voice was â€œnothing like your singing voice.â€ Cowell knows his stuff, Mandel reminded everyone in the place. Noelle is â€œa golden buzzer winner.â€

Kenan didn't waste any time. â€œI hope y'all ready for some more confetti,â€ the funnyman and actor warned. And with that, he instructed Vergara to activate the Golden Buzzer â€” on his behalf. And with it, streams of gold, spins, twirls and smiles. As the confetti rained down, Thompson explained that Noelle was â€œdynamically giftedâ€ and an artist who brought that incredibly rare â€œwow factor.â€

Eleven acts took the stage, and now America votes. Only, with the Golden Buzzer, Noelle can skip the drama and progress to the Finals.

Watch her performance below.