NFL: Lions place Pacheco on IR list ahead of new season

The Detroit Lions have placed running back Isiah Pacheco on the injured reserve list, the team announced on Tuesday.

Pacheco is dealing with a knee sprain and a recent back injury suffered during training camp and will miss at least four games.

The 27-year-old joined Detroit as a free agent this offseason and was expected to form a strong running back partnership with Jahmyr Gibbs after the Lions traded veteran David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

Pacheco spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowl titles during his time with the franchise.

However, he suffered a broken fibula in his right leg in 2024, an injury which affected some of his explosiveness.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell had been hopeful Pacheco would recover in time for Week 1 after suffering his back injury, but the running back will now have to wait to make his Detroit debut.

â€œHe's another one, I can't give you anything definitive. And he is feeling better as of yesterday,â€ Campbell said.

â€œI mean, it's been a little touch and go right now. He's had a little bit of a back, and we're hoping he's coming out of this as of yesterday a little bit.â€

Pacheco's absence leaves Gibbs as Detroit's leading running back option heading into the start of the 2026 season.