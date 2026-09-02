Apple changes Lake Ontario name to Lake America for US users of its Maps

CHICAGO — Apple has relabeled Lake Ontario to â€œLake Americaâ€ for U.S. users of its Maps app, following competitor Google days after President Donald Trump ordered a new name for the body of water amid his escalating trade war with Canada.

As of Wednesday morning, Apple Maps displayed â€œLake Americaâ€ for U.S. users looking at the lake that sits between the state of New York and Canada's Ontario province. Users outside of the U.S. still saw the Lake Ontario name.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Fox that Trump had reached out to the company â€œdirectlyâ€ about the change.

The president declared the new â€œLake Americaâ€ name last week â€” marking one of the latest provocations during his trade war with Canada that is now hiking tariffs on both sides of the border. His executive order on Friday directed the Interior Department to update the lake's name in the U.S. geographic naming service.

Google Maps rolled out the change over the weekend, citing Trump’s order and its already-established practice of using names assigned by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (or GNIS).

â€œPeople using Maps in the U.S. will see â€˜Lake America,' those in Canada will continue to see â€˜Lake Ontario,' and those outside of the U.S. and Canada will see both names,â€ Google said in a brief statement on Saturday, reiterating that such updates â€œfollow our long-standing policy for bodies of water with names that vary from country to country.â€

Trump cannot force Canada to also change the name of Lake Ontario. And America's northern neighbors quickly panned the idea.

â€œIt's Lake Ontario to Canadians and the rest of the world. Now and forever,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote on social media Friday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also rejected the move last week, invoking the lake's Indigenous roots and noting that the name predates both the Canadian Confederation and U.S. Declaration of Independence. The name Lake Ontario comes from the Huron Indigenous people's word â€œoniatarÃ­:io,â€ which means â€œlake of shining waters.â€

This isn't the first time Trump has moved to rename water spanning beyond U.S. borders. Last year, Trump ordered that the Gulf of Mexico be renamed the Gulf of America â€” and Apple and Google, both based in California, later updated the name on their maps in the U.S.

But not all map providers have followed suit. MapQuest, in particular, has declared it won’t be changing Lake Ontario’s label â€” and gave users the option to name the lake â€œwhatever you want” through a separate online tool. Both the Lake Ontario and Gulf of Mexico names still appear as default on its platform.

MapQuest, owned by California company System1, has reported a surge of downloads recently. On Wednesday, MapQuest topped the charts of free apps with new downloads in both the U.S. and Canada on Apple’s App Store.