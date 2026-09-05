The Guardian view on Reforms funding scandal: Nigel Farage has questions to answer | Editorial

Reform UK's conference was to open showcasing a party ready for government. It did so with two top aides removed after an investigation aired on Channel 4, its finances under police scrutiny and seven in 10 voters, polls suggest, regarding its leader, Nigel Farage, as sleazy â€“ double the number who thought the same of Andy Burnham. Reform, a rightwing populist party, says it will take power back from a corrupt establishment. The latest scandal raises a question: does Reform oppose the influence of big money â€“ or just who benefits from it?

Undercover reporters from Verbatim Investigations, founded by journalists from the US Center for Climate Reporting, pretended to be a wealthy American father and his UK-based son who wanted to donate to Reform. In the UK, foreign donations are banned from politics. But that allegedly was ignored. Verbatim's team filmed their meetings with James Orr, a Cambridge academic specialising in ethics, and Reform's head of policy, as well as with Dan Jukes, Mr Farage's close aide. Both have been â€œremovedâ€ from their posts.

James Orr. Photograph: Zuma Press, Inc/Alamy

Reform officials allegedly commissioned Â£32,500 of polling, arranged for what they believed was a US company to pay the bill, hid the party's role and used the results to generate favourable newspaper headlines. Verbatim wired the money from a US firm to pollsters JL Partners, whose boss was filmed saying that he should have disclosed that his client was Reform. JL Partners admits procedural â€œweaknessesâ€. When the supposed American benefactor later explained the arrangement to Mr Farage over lunch, the Reform leader's filmed response was not alarm but celebration: â€œIt worked. Boom.â€

The second main allegation is that the American father was willing to provide Reform with Â£500,000 through a â€œpermissibleâ€ British intermediary â€“ his son. This, if true, would be unlawful. At the lunch Mr Farage does not say that the father cannot be the cash's source or that the son can legally only donate his own money. Rather, he is filmed saying â€œthank you bothâ€ when it was explained.

Gavin Millar KC, a noted media lawyer, told reporters that â€œthere is enough being said, in the presence of Mr Farage and to Mr Farage, for it to be a red flag â€“ for it to be understood as the reality that this money is coming from an American in a disguised form. And he should be questioning that â€¦ On the contrary, he seems to be quite happy to receive the money.â€

In response, Reform says that it has â€œbroken no lawsâ€. Mr Farage told LBC that while his party had done â€œnothing wrongâ€, the footage looked bad and hence party aides were suspended. Reform has not offered much of an explanation, preferring to claim that it has â€œbeen the target of a hoax perpetuated by foreign-funded climate change activistsâ€. Political opponents have reported Reform to the police and the Electoral Commission.

Reform's problem is not that two aides forgot about the rules. It is that senior figures appear to have understood them, discussed how to circumvent them and assumed that nobody able to stop them would find out. A party accused of plotting how to get around the law is now promising to impose a â€œnational emergencyâ€ so that judges and officials will not get in its way. That is a telling and ominous reveal about how Reform understands power.