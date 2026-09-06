Le Bris sees postives after Sunderland rescue a point against Brentford

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris was â€œhappyâ€ and â€œpleasedâ€ after his side came from behind to draw 1-1 with Brentford in an absorbing Premier League encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium.

After a first half which saw a Dan Ballard goal ruled out for offside and Enzo Le Fee rattling the upright, Brentford took the lead in the 57th minute thanks to Vitaly Janelt's arrowed finish in the top corner.

Jaidon Anthony thought he had doubled the scoreline for the Bees, but his finish was ruled out for a foul on Robin Roefs.

With the home side looking likely to seal the victory, Keane Lewis-Potter showed a lack of concentration as he brought down Wilson Isidor inside the box, allowing Le Fee to step up and roll his penalty into the bottom-right corner.

Interestingly, Le Fee had missed a penalty in this fixture last season â€“ which Brentford won 3-0 â€“ when he tried a ‘Panenka’, but the Frenchman kept it simple this time to earn his side a draw.

Moreover, four of Le Fee's six Premier League goals have come via penalties, while since the start of last season, his 12 goal involvements in the league are more than any other Sunderland player (six goals and six assists).

Speaking to the BBC, Le Bris said, â€œI was really happy and pleased with our first half. It was probably one of our best first halves in the Premier League so far because BrentfordÂ are a really good team at home. But you have to be clinical.Â

â€œWe dominated the ball and had a good bit of possession. It’s a bit of a shame to concede the goal when we did. But the lads stayed connected. It was good for the substitutes because when they came on they were good and gave us extra drive.â€

Le Bris also praised new signing Kevin Danso after the defender sealed a move from Tottenham. â€œHe brings authority and physicality. In this league, if you don’t have this quality, it’s hard to manage long balls,â€ said Le Bris.

Never in doubt pic.twitter.com/8wWNh8Do2z â€” Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Keith Andrews was left to rue what could have been.

â€œWe caused ourselves a lot of problems. We were better in the second half. We started fighting more, did the ugly side of the game and played with a bit more conviction. There was a real improvement, and I thought the game was there for the taking in the second half,â€ said Andrews.

â€œThe fact we’re looking round the place and there is a tinge of disappointment. Nothing is given to you in this league â€“ you have to go and earn it.â€

However, Andrews was less than impressed with Thomas Bramall's decision to award Sunderland a penalty.

â€œI need to be a bit careful. Overall, I didn’t love the decisions. In terms of the penalty, I don’t have too many qualms about it,â€ said Andrews.

It was the ninth penalty which Brentford have given away since the start of the Premier League last season, having conceded from six of them.

However, the Bees continue to remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season, and are unbeaten in each of their last 14 league games in which they have opened the scoring (W9 D5), though have drawn four of their last six such games.