We dont need long to change a game – Hurzeler backs Brighton to keep improving

Fabian Hurzeler has backed his BrightonÂ side to improve as the season progresses, believing they “don’t need long to change a game”.

Brighton had to come from behind to secure a point against Leeds United, with Luka Vuskovic coming to their rescue in a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton had found themselves under pressure after Jayden Bogle put Leeds ahead after 15 minutes, but Vuskovic got an important second-half equaliser.Â

The Whites dominated the opening period following Bogle’s goal, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ao Tanaka both going close, while the latter also saw an effort disallowed for offside after a VAR review.Â

Brighton regained a foothold after the break, though, as Pascal Gross repeatedly asked questions of the Leeds defence before an unmarked Vuskovic set up a grandstand finish.Â

Gross and Yasin Ayari both spurned opportunities to seal all three points late on, but Hurzeler was encouraged by his side’s response to the early setback.

“Every second phase, every second ball landed for a Leeds player,” the Brighton boss told BBC Match of the Day.Â Â

“That’sÂ what we changed in the second half, and we were a better team. We don’t need long to change a game.Â Â

“We had plenty of chances, but it’s all about fighting for the clean sheet and being better together.Â

“We had a lack of energy, lack of intensity, but showed another face in the second half and could have won the game.Â Â

“It has cost us energy to chase the game. We need to be at the highest level from the start and need to find solutions for that.Â Â

“Our start to the season can be better, can be worse. There were positivesÂ but also things to improve.”Â

Thank you for bringing the noise, #BHAFC fans. Â pic.twitter.com/M6MIx2Gmpp â€” Brighton & Hove Albion (@BHAFC) September 5, 2026

Brighton’s resilience under Hurzeler is nothing new, with the Seagulls having won 39 Premier League points from losing positions since he took charge â€“ fewer only than Aston VillaÂ (41).

Vuskovic’s goal threat has also been a major asset, with the Croatian having now scored seven times since the start of last season â€“ more than any other centre-back across Europe’s top five leagues.Â

Leeds boss Daniel Farke, meanwhile, focused on the positives despite his side extending their wait for a maiden victory at the Amex.Â

The Whites are winless in 10 visits to the stadium (D3 L7), though Bogle’s opener did end a run of 759 minutes without an away goal against the Seagulls across eight matches.Â

“It’s a good point on the road,â€ Farke told BBC MOTD. “It’s a tough place to come, so it’s a good point because Brighton are a good team, but we had chances to win it.Â Â

“It’s a very good start for us â€“ two difficult away games. It can always be better, but overall it’s a good start, and we are happy with it.”Â