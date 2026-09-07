Home Espectáculos JLL CEO says growth is now uncertain in the Middle East

JLL CEO says growth is now uncertain in the Middle East

By
Martina López
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31
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Key Points

  • JLL has a major footprint in the Middle East, managing and leasing properties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
  • CEO Christian Ulbrich said the business impacts of the Iran war depend on how long the conflict lasts.
  • “It’s a tragedy from a point that the region was on a really strong growth trajectory, and this is, at the moment at least, interrupted for the time being,” Ulbrich said.

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