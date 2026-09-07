Adam Scott Says His Daughters Acting Class Was Forced to Watch His Failed Office Audition as an Example of What Not to Do

Once upon a time, â€œSeveranceâ€ star Adam Scott auditioned for the beloved sitcom â€œThe Office.â€ Years later, he's reliving the memories of that failed audition after his daughter's acting teacher had the class compare Scott's audition tape to John Krasinski's successful tape.

â€œHe put it to the class like, â€˜Okay. Let's discuss whyÂ heÂ got the job, andÂ heÂ didn't,’â€ Scott said on Thursday's episode of â€œThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.â€

â€œBut I'm just happy to know that in a prestigious acting class, I'm the subject of what not to do,â€ Scott continued.

â€œShe was mortified,â€ Scott said of his daughter's reaction. â€œAnd when she was walking out, the teacher stopped her, he's like, â€˜Hey, um, do you know one of them? Like, whatâ€¦' and then he kind of put two and two together with her last name and he felt terrible.â€

After auditioning, Krasinski was ultimately cast as Jim Halpert on the NBC series that ran from 2005 to 2013. Scott did go on to star in a sitcom of his own, â€œParks and Recreation,â€ which ran from 2009 to 2015 and starred Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Aubrey Plaza.

Elsewhere on â€œThe Tonight Show,â€ Scott fielded questions about â€œSeveranceâ€ Season 3, which is currently in production in New York, and said he doesn't know when it will release. He is starring alongside Robert De Niro in the new movie â€œThe Whisper Man,â€ which releases Aug. 28 on Netflix.

After his breakout role on â€œThe Office,â€ Krasinski went on to direct and star in â€œA Quiet Place.â€