Jamie Dimon says Iran war makes Middle East peace prospects better in the long term

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during the 2025 IIF annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday that while the Iran war poses near-term risks, it may ultimately improve the prospects for lasting peace in the Middle East.

“I think the Iran war makes it a better chance in the long run â€” it’s probably riskier in the short run, because we don’t know the outcome of it,” Dimon told Palantir executive and former Congressman Mike Gallagher at a conference held in Washington, D.C.

The key shift, according to Dimon, is a convergence of interests among regional powers. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the U.S. and Israel all want permanent peace, he said, adding that Persian Gulf states in particular have shown a willingness to move in that direction.

“The attitude is not what the attitude was 20 years ago,” Dimon said. “They all want it.”

The conflict began last month when the U.S. and Israel launched hundreds of strikes on Iran, including one that killed the country’s supreme leader. The war has reverberated through global markets as oil prices surged because of supply disruptions. While stocks climbed Monday after President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the sides had talked about a “complete and total resolution” to the war, Iran denied that talks were happening.

Dimon, who leads the world’s largest bank by market cap, also tied his contrarian Middle East view directly to economics, arguing that the region’s need for foreign direct investment â€” which had been flowing into Gulf nations for years â€” will dry up without stability.

“They can’t have neighbors lobbing ballistic missiles into their data centers,” he said.