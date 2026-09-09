Volatile yen risks confused global markets, chairman of Japanese shipping giant says

While the weak yen is favorable to Japanese companies doing business elsewhere, the huge swings in the currency can be a problem, according to a top shipping executive.

Mitsui OSK Lines ‘ revenue is mainly in U.S. dollars, so the company benefits from a depreciating yen, according to Chairman Takeshi Hashimoto. Mitsui OSK is the largest tanker owner and operator globally, and one of the largest shipping lines.

“We had some concern that the [weak yen] would create a confused situation in the financial market,” he told CNBC’s Lisa Kim in an interview.

What he wants to see is a stable currency market, Hashimoto told CNBC, adding that a range of 150-155 yen to the greenback would be “comfortable.” The yen was recently trading around 153.

Japan’s currency has swung sharply in recent months, hitting multi-decade lows over the the course of 2026, before multiple interventions by Tokyo â€” with a joint intervention by Washington â€” strengthened the currency for a period of time.