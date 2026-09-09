Jim Geoghan, Suite Life of Zack & Cody Co-Creator, Dies at 79

Jim Geoghan, the creator of â€œSuite Life of Zack & Cody,â€ died on Sept. 6 at 79 in Los Angeles, his daughter Genevieve Geoghan confirmed to Variety. He was 79.

He co-created and executive produced â€œThe Suite Life of Zack & Cody,â€ the Disney Channel sitcom that brought Cole and Dylan Sprouse, Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song and more to the spotlight. Following the Sprouse brothers as rebellious and playful tweens raised in a hotel, the series ran from 2005 to 2008 for three seasons before switching to the seas in â€œThe Suite Life on Deck.â€ The sequel series followed the cast into high school and remained afloat for three seasons from 2008 to 2011.Â

â€œThe Suite Life of Zack & Codyâ€ brought Geoghan two Emmy nominations forÂ Outstanding Children's Program in 2007 and 2008.Â He previously worked as a sitcom writer on several shows including â€œSilver Spoons,â€ â€œThe Facts of Life,â€ â€œBoys Will Be Boys,â€ â€œThe Van Dyke Showâ€ and more.Â

Geoghan also wrote for the stage. His play â€œOnly Kiddingâ€ ran off Broadway for 500 performances, and â€œLight Sensitiveâ€ premiered at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego and has seen over 40 productions around the United States.Â

Geoghan started his career in comedy in 1973 by joining a popular New York comedy trio, Divided We Stand. Together, the trio became regulars at the Improvisation Cafe and other New York clubs like The Bitter End and Catch A Rising Star. They primarily spent their time touring colleges and other nightclubs across the country. He moved to Los Angeles with his wife Annie, also an actor, when he got the opportunity to start writing for television.Â

Outside of filmmaking, Geoghan enjoyed photography and crafts, like building model boats and planes. He was known for his joyous personality, kindness and humor. He is survived by his wife and his daughter.