The CEO of the artificial intelligence company Anthropic issued a new appeal on Saturday for the AI industry to â€œslow downâ€ and offered a three-part plan for doing so, saying that his company would â€œunilaterallyâ€ commit to the first of the steps.

In a post on social media, Dario Amodei shared a link to an essay titled We Must Pace the Frontier in which he laid out how Anthropic would provide â€œthird-party evaluators with permanent, employee-level access to our systems, so that they can verify adherence to our safety measures, report on incidents, and assess models' alignment during trainingâ€.

The move comes after a former Anthropic researcher warned on Wednesday that AI could precipitate human extinction by 2030. Researcher Jacob Coxon said in a series of posts that he had quit his job because Anthropic and his previous employer, OpenAI, were ignoring or mishandling their response to the threat AI posed.

â€œNeither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives,â€ Coxon wrote. â€œThe people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade â€¦ No other human activity poses this level of danger.â€

An Anthropic spokesperson said in a statement to the Guardian that the company had â€œalways been transparent that AI will bring both enormous benefits and unprecedented risksâ€ and it was building â€œmodels with some of the strongest safeguards in the industryâ€.

â€œI agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier,â€ Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, posted on social media. â€œCommitting to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We'll have more to share soon.â€

Other tech figures echoed this, including Elon Musk, who simply posted, â€œDario is right.â€ The OpenAI researcher Aidan McLaughlin also called the post â€œexcellentâ€ and said he agreed â€œwith basically every wordâ€.

Earlier this year, Amodei published a lengthy essay titled The Adolescence of Technology that addressed some of fears surrounding the accelerating technology.

In his latest essay, he said that â€œcarefully wielded, AI can be the latest in a long line of technological miracles that have uplifted and ennobled humanity.

â€œBut like many technologies before it, AI brings risks, and because it is such a powerful technology, these risks are serious â€¦ A race to the bottom, spurred by commercial incentives, can make these risks more acute,â€ he wrote.

But, Amodei continued, â€œover the last few months, I have become convinced that fully addressing the risks requires even more prudence â€“ not just investing in risk prevention, but pacing the rate of capabilities advancement so that risk prevention has time to keep up.

â€œWe must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain,â€ he added in bold type.

Amodei also wrote that over the summer he'd seen AI â€œadvancing drastically fasterâ€, a dynamic called recursive self-improvement.

â€œLeft unchecked, it could outrun our ability to understand and control these systems, and so must be pursued very carefully, if at all,â€ he said.

The executive also addressed the recent Hugging Face incident, in which a swarm of AI agents created by OpenAI acted as a â€œfanatically devoted collective conducting cybersecurity attacks on targets they were not asked to attackâ€.

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Amodei wrote that simply dismissing the Hugging Face incursions because the OpenAI swarms appeared to have no malicious intent was not sufficient.

â€œIt's easy to dismiss this incident because no one was hurt and the economic damage was minimal, but in my opinion, a swarm that possessed greater capabilities but a similar level of misalignment could have caused catastrophic damage,â€ he wrote.

ClÃ©ment Delangue, the CEO of Hugging Face, wrote in response to Amodei's Saturday letter that â€œit's now clear that alignment is critical and won't be solved behind the closed doors of a handful of frontier labsâ€. Delangue said Hugging Face had asked to be part of Anthropic's â€œembedded evaluatorsâ€ program.

He added: â€œLet's make AI safer by making it more transparent!â€

The three-step plan Amodei proposes includes building AI â€œat a balanced rate that aims to ensure its safetyâ€ by â€œensuring companies take adequate time to align and safeguard their models, and for third party evaluators to confirm thisâ€.

The second step he proposes is to require industry-wide coordination, and the third is to ensure global coordination. â€œThe steps do not need to be taken strictly in order, and some of them may be much harder to achieve than others,â€ he wrote.

Amodei said he continues â€œto believe that AI can enormously improve the quality of human lifeâ€. But he warned that â€œthe measures I propose to advance the frontier at a safe pace will not be easy. But I believe we owe it to humanity to try.â€