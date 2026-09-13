South Africa v New Zealand: fourth and final rugby union Test – live

Key events

31m ago Match report

1h ago Full-time! South Africa 43-28 New Zealand

1h ago TRY! South Africa 43-28 New Zealand (B Barrett, 80)

1h ago TRY! South Africa 43-21 New Zealand (Hanekom, 78)

1h ago TRY STANDS! South Africa 36-21 New Zealand

2h ago TRY! South Africa 34-21 New Zealand (Arendse, 72)

2h ago TRY! South Africa 29-21 New Zealand (Blackadder, 64)

2h ago TRY! South Africa 29-14 New Zealand (PS du Toit, 53)

2h ago TRY! South Africa 22-14 New Zealand (Marx, 49)

2h ago Second half

2h ago Half-time: South Africa 17-14 New Zealand

2h ago TRY! South Africa 17-14 New Zealand (Jordan, 38)

3h ago TRY! South Africa 17-7 New Zealand (van den Berg, 22)

3h ago TRY! South Africa 10-7 New Zealand (de Allende, 15)

3h ago TRY! South Africa 3-7 New Zealand (Taylor, 8)

3h ago Penalty! South Africa 3-0 New Zealand (Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 4)

3h ago Kick-off!

4h ago New Zealand team

4h ago South Africa team

4h ago Preamble

Match report Daniel Gallan That'll do from me. What a match. What a series. What a sport! Keep an eye out for some more insight from our writers. There'll be plenty to unpack in the days to come. Thanks for hanging with me over the past four weeks. I absolutely loved that!

Loud cheers signal that Siya Kolisi, South Africa's captain, is ready to speak: double quotation mark I want to thank every single South Africa here and back at home. We are so grateful. We do it for you each and every time. To the New Zealand supporters, thank you for coming to our beautiful country and embracing our culture. Coach Rassie knows how to get us up for this. We reminds us where we come from. The players who are not playing, the guys who are injured, the guys who couldn't make the tour, we do it for them. He then breaks out in iGwijo!

Both sets of players have gathered in a circle shoulder to shoulder, mixed among themselves. Some are praying, all are now on their knees. What a series it's been. Here's the ABs skipper, Codie Taylor: double quotation mark We talk a lot about moments. SA just snapped a few more moments against us. We had opportunities but let them off the hook. Full credit to them. They've proven why they're world champions. We don't die wondering. There is a lot of effort that goes into each Test. I know this will set us up going forward. We're in an interesting place as a rugby nation. We've fallen short but I can assure everyone back home that we are growing as a group. I know that we're in a good place.

Player of the match Morne van den Berg. He really was outstanding. double quotation mark I'm so emotional. It's such a massive honour to play for this team, this country, for my family at home. [Scoring his first try against NZ] It's always special, but it's more special scoring in this game. You dream of this playing in the garden. I'm speechless.

Back-to-back World Cups, multiple Rugby Championships, a British & Irish Lions series win and now this titanic RGR series. These Springboks truly are all-conquering. They secure it here as there's a NZ forward pass in a game that saw them score six tries to the AB's four.

Full-time! South Africa 43-28 New Zealand South Africa win Rugby's Greatest Rivalry 3-1!

TRY! South Africa 43-28 New Zealand (B Barrett, 80) The veteran scores! Slick from NZ after winning the free-kick off the line-out. Sititi and Blackadder made ground and the defence split apart long enough for Beauden to spot the gap and snipe through under the poles.

79 min: There's a side entry call against de Jager on halfway. Both teams have not stopped giving their all. Another Arendse run got everyone on their feet. NZ will throw to the line once more, one final time, inside SA's 22. Can they bag a consolation?

TRY! South Africa 43-21 New Zealand (Hanekom, 78) South Africa have won it! A loose ball in the back field is mopped up by Jordan, but he is swamped by a couple of Boks including Wiese who has not stopped running. Then with the turnover complete, Hanekom picks and goes and scores. The conversion is the icing on the top.

76 min: SA keep the ball after the scrum and van den Berg's dink to the corner. B Barrett, on the field for the first time in this Test series, gathers and returns a kick. But SA come back with Reinach, off the wing, galloping up field. Oh, are they inâ€¦

74 min: Blackadder takes his eyes off the ball at the worst possible time and spills the ball between his 22 and halfway. SA will get the scrum and will be in no rush to take it.

TRY STANDS! South Africa 36-21 New Zealand The try stands! Arendse could well have won the series with an absolute worldie! Just as New Zealand were threatening to swing momentum fully in their favour and rip the hearts out of the Boks, Kurt-Lee Arendse gathered a loose ball and ran from deep in his own half, side-stepped a couple of defenders and scampered away to dot down under the poles. The conversion makes it monstrous mountain for the All Blacks to climb.

Or has he? They'll look again if Moorby was tackled off the ball before that. NZ were away, then lost the ball, then Arendse picked it up and simply ran through the players of both teams from his own half. But was Moorby tackled off the ball from behind by Hanekom? This will make people angry whichever way they go. Honestly, it's 50-50.

TRY! South Africa 34-21 New Zealand (Arendse, 72) OH MY WORD! Arendse has won the series with a stunner!

69 min: NZ find an edge down their left and look like they're away as Moorby is away and offloads for Jordan who feeds Lakain in the left tram. He plays the ball back inside but a retreating Bok hand knocks it away and Libbok runs it into traffic. There's a AB knock-on so SA get the scrum, but the first one almost creaks and it could have been a NZ penalty. SA are holding on by their finger nails. All momentum with NZ. This will feel like a long 10 minutes for the world champions. The crowd know it as a hush has descended over Baltimore.

67 min: Penalty for SA inside their own 22 and it's a coach killer from NZ. Vaa'i at the back of a ruck after was playing Hanekom off the ball, holding the Bok. But the subsequent line-out is lost by SA so NZ come screaming back at them. Brillaint hands once again by the men in black. They are just so good when they give the ball air.

65 min: Not for me. But there definitely is an obstruction as Mckenzie cut back infield while using Mo'unga as a shield, preventing van den Berg a clean hit. Though they're still looking at the high shot. They've given NZ the penalty! McKenzie will kick this to touch to set up a line-out inside SA's 22.

66 min: There's an obstruction call against the ABs but was J Barrett hit high by Libbok? This is so finely poised. Whichever way the penalty goes could determine the Test.

65 min: Momentum all with the ABs now! SFM is off the field receiving treatment so Libbok kicks the restart, but he has too much sauce on it and the ball goes straight out. Scrum on halfway for NZ with the wind in their sails.

TRY! South Africa 29-21 New Zealand (Blackadder, 64) And they do! Blackadder has been brilliant all day and he gets a deserving score by running through Libbok close to the line. NZ went short again at the line-out and then round the back. Roigard had it and spotted a gap, carrying to withing a few metres of the line. Blackadder with the pick and go wouldn't be stopped from that close. McKenzie nudges the extras and it's game on!

62 min: Another penalty for NZ means they'll get a line-out five out from SA's line thanks to a wonderful kick to the corner from Mo'unga. They need to score now, do the All Blacks.

61 min: Penalty on the floor by Jordan who tackled Hooker running down SA's left and then got over it to steal the ball. Earlier, Kriel made a crucial intercept as NZ were building inside SA's 22 after a stunning break from the men in black. Lakai and Sititi combined to see the latter explode up field and then it felt like they would surely score. But Kriel changed possession and SA countered when de Allende grubbered ahead for Hooker who gathered but was isolated.

59 min: What a kick from J Barrett as he unloads a monster kick over halfway. SA with the throw. 20 minutes to go. Can NZ pull a rabbit out of the hat? Well, they've won the turnover at the line-out so will build from halfway.

57 min: 17 phases and nothing comes of it. NZ's defence held firm as SA's momentum stalled. One-off runners felt short of ideas and soon the shape was lost as Etzebeth lost it in contact. Van den Berg is having the game of his life at the back of the Boks pack. Everything that is clicking is going through him. Willemse is off andf Libbok is on. On comes Lord to solidify that AB pack after Darry empties the tank. NZ's scrum gets some relief as Steenekamp gives away a free-kick.

57 min: Fourie goes over the top at the line-out and soon Willemse has the ball out on the right. They go through the hands and multiple phases and the ball is back on the left but about 10 metres closer to the NZ line.

55 min: Roigard was off-side! Brilliant from Hooker who tackled Jordan, got back to his feet and shoved a mighty shove at the ruck, pushing the ABs off their ball. PS du Toit came to take the ball and Roigard came in from the side to wrestle it back. SFM kicks out and finds touch to set up a line-out on NZ's 22.

55 min: This game is something else! I think there could be a penalty try here against SA after Roigard, who ran down the right wing after picking PS du Toit's pocket â€“ who in turn made a steal after Hooker tackled Jordan and then put in a mighty shove with a counter ruck â€“ was tackled off the ball having kicked it ahead. But was van den Berg already committed to the tackle? Or did he deliberately take out Roigard who surely would have run onto his own kick? If that was confusing I apologise. There's a lot going on. They're looking if Roihgard's initial steal was legit as he might have been off-side.

TRY! South Africa 29-14 New Zealand (PS du Toit, 53) Two in a flash! Oh wow! The Springboks have broken this game apart! Shortly after the restart, a NZ knock-on gave SA a scrum. Van den Berg took it down the short side and found SFM who ran upfield at a frightening pace. Then Esterhuizen hit the line at pace and took the ball into NZ's 22. From there it was a matter of showing patience and after some short carries, PSDT burrowed over. Van den Berg, who sparked the move, took over the kicking duties and slotted the extras.

TRY! South Africa 22-14 New Zealand (Marx, 49) Marx rumbles over! The maul would not be stopped. NZ chose not to contest the line-out and resist shove the maul. They almost did, stalling the charge before the Boks got some support from the backs.Then, with the second shove, the big boys powered over for Marx's score who leaves the field for Fourie. SFM, who is blowing hot and cold, misses the conversion from the right. Eight point game.

48 min: SA win the scrum penalty, this against de Groot who lost his footing. SFM hoofs it to the corner. SA will try maul this over as the ABs change their entire front row.

48 min: Yet another reset. Why don't they stop the clock for these?

46 min: New Zealand's scrum is holding though we need a couple of resets. This is a big moment in the game. NZ thought they had won the ball but it shot back out the tunnel where it came from, so it's still SA's ball.

45 min: Off the line-out, Arendse hit the line at pace and scythes through the ABs. He was away, the try looked secure, but he was cut down. SA kept it alive and went down the line. Jordan made the tackle and spilled it forward before PS du Toit did likewise carrying. But we have a SA scrum inside NZ's 22. Short blind down the left but they'll be looking to secure the penalty. Reminder, though, that Nche is off the park.

44 min: Taylor, still bleeding, finds his jumper and the ABs maul over halfway. Roigard fires the pass to J Barrett who hoists it high. Arendse runs onto it and spills so Roigard gathers and charges through midfield. But it's 9 on 9 violence as van den Berg makes a penalty securing steal! SA change both props as well as de Jager for Nortje in the second row. Esterhuizen also replaces Kolisi.

41 min: In a flash Arendse is tearing down the right into space and SA are in NZ's 22. They keep it alive and Wiese carries, then Marx. Right to left they go. Nche carries. Van den Berg changes direction and now SA must show patience in the red zone. But it's NZ who win the penalty! SFM enters the ruck from the side and that's another 22 entry that comes to nothing for SA. Will the regret these lapses come the final whistle?

Second half 40 minutes left of this epic series. The Boks hold a slender lead both in the game across the four-Tests. Can they hold it?

Half-time: South Africa 17-14 New Zealand What a half! A big hit on Blackadder causes a rupture in the ABs line. Marx pounces and then there's a side-entry from NZ so SA get a penalty. SFM tries to eke out some extra metres with his kick but overcooks it. In truth, the SA 10 has made a few howlers. A tame end to what was a frenetic, exhilarating half of rugby. Brilliance from both teams. Back in a bit.

40+1 min: Roigard kicks the ball out, but SA gave away a scrum penalty so Mo'unga gets a chance to kick it down town to set up a NZ line-out. This could be big. NZ with the last throw of the dice before the break.

39 min: Etzebeth charges down a Roigard clearing box inside NZ's 22, but there was too much on it and it dribbled out of play. Mo'unga goes deep with the goal-line drop out and Wiese carries hard. Then Marx. Can SA land a blow? Nope, the ball is spilled by Willemse down the left wing. Good hit that from J Barrett to force the mistake. Time for one more NZ scrum before half-time.

TRY! South Africa 17-14 New Zealand (Jordan, 38) Who else but Jordan!? When New Zealand needed to turn all that pressure into a score, they turned to their record try scorer. Unbelievable patience from the All Blacks. 32 phases and eventually, after the penalty advantage allowed them to show a bit of something extra, they went out the back and Jordan, from a different post-code, hit the line at serious pace, wriggled through a couple of tacklers and dotted down under the poles. The simple conversion reduces the gap to three.

36 min: 25 phases! Blackadder came close but still they come and the green wall holds. Now advantage after Wiese is off-side. No dice yet, though. NZ with it as we get to 30 phases. Unreal.

35 min: Taylor plays a one-two at the line-out and goes down the tram himself after getting the ball back. He's well tackled. The Abs have stalled though, having played 14 phases for an additional two metres. Still, they have the ball inside SA's 22.

32 min: Willemse hoists a high kick and chases it himself to win the ball in the air. But that good work is undone by SFM who shanks a kick straight out of touch. NZ will throw to the line on halfway. They almost lose it but just about come away with it. In fact they get a penalty as a jumper was played in the air. Mo'unga has free ball. J Barrett finds Taylor on the right wing with a kick. Marx makes a steal but it was still a penalty advantage so NZ will get the chance to put the ball down inside SA's patch.

29 min: SFM lines up a drop goal but misses. He has it back as he has to scamper to clean up a long AB kick. Between SFM and Willemse and Arendse, the SA backs are playing like they're on the beach, jinking and dummying, wow, it's entertaining. Then a high hoist from van den Berg is put on the edge of NZ's 22 and it's spilled by Hooker. NZ with the scrum on their 22. They need another swift exit, which they get thanks to Roigard who has shone so far.

27 min: NZ come up with a steal inside their own 22. Vaa'i with the steal after a brilliant counter from SA â€“ sparked by Willemse who off-loaded round his back to Arendse, as well as carries by de Allende and Wiese â€“ took the Boks within touching distance. But just as they were building through the phases, Vaa'i got over the ball and made a massive steal. But the clearing kick doesn't find touch so SA come right back at them.