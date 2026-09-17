Stephen Curry says his Li-Ning signature shoe will debut early next year

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. â€” NBA superstar Stephen Curry said Thursday a new signature shoe he’s designing in partnership with Li-Ning will debut early next year.

Curry announced in June he had struck a deal with the Chinese shoe company after his 13-year partnership with Under Armour came to a close.

“I think it was a great run,” Curry said of his relationship with Under Armour , adding the decision to end the relationship was “mutual.”

“Sometimes good things do come to an end,” he said. “I don’t have any regrets of how anything happened.”

Curry said he was looking for longevity, legacy and global reach in a new partner. He signed a 10-year, $400 million contract with Li-Ning, according to ESPN.

“I tried literally everything, and there was a reason that Li-Ning stood tall at the end because the product reigned supreme,” he said.