AI trade rebound sparks flurry of unusually bullish options activity

Interest rates are up, the leaders of the artificial intelligence movement are warning of doomsday outcomes without regulation, and the Nasdaq-100 index posted its best day in six weeks. Options traders are jumping in.

Cboe’s volatility gauge dropped more than two points to 15.4 Thursday, the lowest in a week, after jumping to the highest since late July on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time since 2023. The S&P 500 Index added more than 1% Thursday as 10 of 11 sectors rallied and market-makers in the options pits traded for two dollars more than at-the-money calls compared to puts, a pricing skew that points to elevated demand for upside exposure.

Options traders stormed into tech trades on Thursday, with volumes in Intel , Advanced Micro Devices , Crowdstrike and SpaceX all trading above their 30-day averages, with positioning leaning bullish across the board.

Intel is quickly becoming one of the most popular trades among options traders as the stock trades at the highest since July and extends its rally off its summer low to 35%. The company is in talks with SK Hynix to make chips in the U.S., Reuters reported Wednesday.