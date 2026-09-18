First new feline species in 100 years discovered in Bolivian forest

<div data-testid=”prism-article-body”><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao MvWXB TjIXL aGjvy ebVHC “>A new “tiger cat” species has been discovered in Bolivia, according to researchers in Current Biology, the first living feline species identified by scientists in over a century.</p><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>The small wild cat, officially known as Leopardus tilcayo (locally known as the tilcayo cat) is native to Bolivia’s Yungas cloud forest, weighing no more than 3 pounds and approximately 18 inches long, making it smaller than the typical house cat.</p><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>For a year, a “kitten” with leopard-like spots was kept as a pet by a local family, but was later brought to the Senda Verde Wildlife Sanctuary after they recognized it to be a wild animal.</p><div class=”oLzSq QrHMO fnRUo pvsTF EhJPu vPlOC zNYgW OsTsW RMeqy daRVX ISNQ sKyCY eRftA acPPc MENS nFwaT MCnQE mEeeY SmBjI xegrY rPLsU iulOd NIuqO zzscu lzDCc aHUBM IEgzD OjMNy eQqcx SVqKB GQmdz jaoD VWDdR ONJdw vrZxD OnRTz gbbfF roDbV GPGwb oMlSS gfNzt oJhud eXZcf zhVlX “><div><div class=”InlineImage GpQCA lZur asrEW ” data-testid=”prism-inline-image”><figure class=”kzIjN GNmeK pYrtp dSqFO ” data-testid=”prism-figure”><div class=”GpQCA lZur gIjeL ” data-testid=”prism-ratio-frame”><div class=”FvQLF iLTd NqeUA UzzHi iWsMV “><picture data-testid=”prism-picture”><source media=”(max-width: 414px)” srcset=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/dc1ffc8d-bc01-46c5-b175-8f356c2f0e3e/ng-cat-1-resized_1789688281748_hpMain.jpg?w=375, https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/dc1ffc8d-bc01-46c5-b175-8f356c2f0e3e/ng-cat-1-resized_1789688281748_hpMain.jpg?w=750 2x”/><source media=”(min-width: 415px)” srcset=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/dc1ffc8d-bc01-46c5-b175-8f356c2f0e3e/ng-cat-1-resized_1789688281748_hpMain.jpg?w=750, https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/dc1ffc8d-bc01-46c5-b175-8f356c2f0e3e/ng-cat-1-resized_1789688281748_hpMain.jpg?w=1500 2x”/><img alt=”PHOTO: An individual of Leopardus tilcayo resides at Senda Verde Animal Refuge in Bolivias Yungas region. ” class=”hsDdd NDJZt sJeUN IJwXl vBqtr KrDt itslR SjwtZ hakZw HlUVI ” data-testid=”prism-image” draggable=”false” loading=”lazy” src=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/dc1ffc8d-bc01-46c5-b175-8f356c2f0e3e/ng-cat-1-resized_1789688281748_hpMain.jpg”/></picture></div></div><figcaption WPAuto_Base_Readability=”3″><div class=”nMMea bNYiy Mjgpa dGwha DDmxa jgKNG RGHCC aBIU PriDW aiQHS lZur ” data-testid=”prism-caption” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”11″><p><span class=”hsDdd OOSI GpQCA lZur VlFaz ” data-testid=”prism-truncate”><span><span class=”gtOSm FbbUW tUtYa vOCwz EQwFq yCufu eEak Qmvg nyTIa SRXVc vzLa jgBfc WXDas CiUCW kqbG zrdEG txGfn ygKVe BbezD UOtxr CVfpq xijV soGRS XgdC sEIlf daWqJ “>An individual of Leopardus tilcayo resides at Senda Verde Animal Refuge in Bolivias Yungas region. The animal is the only known individual of the species living in protective captivity. It arrived at the sanctuary around 2017 after being turned over by a local family that had kept it in their home.</span></span></span></p><p><span class=”gtOSm FbbUW tUtYa vOCwz EQwFq yCufu eEak Qmvg nyTIa SRXVc vzLa jgBfc WXDas CiUCW kqbG zrdEG txGfn ygKVe BbezD UOtxr CVfpq xijV soGRS XgdC sEIlf daWqJ YNujN JGtjI aZFDu rkKLh “> Photo by Fernando Faciole/National Geographic.</span></p></div></figcaption></figure></div></div></div><div class=”oLzSq QrHMO GbsKS pvsTF EhJPu vPlOC zNYgW OsTsW AMhAA daRVX ISNQ sKyCY eRftA acPPc ebfE nFwaT MCnQE mEeeY SmBjI xegrY VvTxJ iulOd NIuqO zzscu lzDCc aHUBM hbvnu OjMNy eQqcx SVqKB GQmdz jaoD iShaE ONJdw vrZxD OnRTz gbbfF roDbV kRoBe oMlSS gfNzt oJhud eXZcf zhVlX “><p/><div><div class=”liAe uMOq zYIfP pYgZk Mxrkk hsDdd lZur TPpRg NoUSU igcMP DtJWr QgBvn DFdlJ ” data-testid=”prism-card”><div class=”QGHKv iVcn avodi rEPuv ICwhc ibBnq seFhp WtEci “><div class=”jOnhj VZTD nkdHX mLASH UbGlr QdTDD agITg bpqt mHqho hsWBK oxlKP lJgFA Rnzzu Laoga tbaWd LCaAL sYXyQ lgVFM ” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”0″><a class=”pbxMg VXYVd cgQhr SreVq UCWTg yjKUh ujbQC FZFZV EoRHR ” href=”https://abcnews.com/US/high-school-science-teacher-discovers-rare-rex-tracks/story?id=136492809″ tabindex=”0″ WPAuto_Base_Readability=”2″><p>Related</p><p>High school science teacher discovers rare T. Rex tracks: ‘A real pivotal moment'</p></a><div><a class=”VZTD jIRH mLASH Cxsnp hyWKA BPJf CFZbp XICbf ndtbj xmxeG ” href=”https://abcnews.com/US/high-school-science-teacher-discovers-rare-rex-tracks/story?id=136492809″><div class=”VZTD jIRH mLASH dpDOL cYfNW EnbxU iYmJ IwkEF “><svg aria-hidden=”true” class=”prism-Iconography prism-Iconography–arrows-rightArrow” focusable=”false” height=”1em” viewbox=”0 0 32 32″ width=”1em” xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”><path fill=”currentColor” d=”M15 1.6c-.9.9-.9 2.3 0 3.1l9.5 9.5H2.2c-1.2 0-2.2 1-2.2 2.2 0 1.2 1 2.2 2.2 2.2h22.3L15 28.1c-.9.9-.9 2.3 0 3.1.9.9 2.3.9 3.1 0L31.4 18c.9-.9.9-2.3 0-3.1L18.1 1.6c-.8-.9-2.2-.9-3.1 0z”/></svg></div></a></div></div></div></div></div><p/></div><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>”The first time I saw it, it was really, really small and skinny and I couldn’t believe like how small it was”, Paola Nogales Ascarrunz, <a class=”zZygg UbGlr iFzkS qdXbA WCDhQ DbOXS tqUtK GpWVU iJYzE ” data-testid=”prism-linkbase” href=”https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/meet-the-first-new-cat-species-discovered-in-100-years” target=”_blank” dir=”ltr”>a National Geographic Explorer and the co-author of the study</a>, told ABC News.</p><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>Compared to other “tiger cats”, the tilcayo cat has a small scrunched-up face, small and round ears, with long whiskers. Nogales Ascarrunz found that this did not match any reference photos of known “tiger cats.”</p><div class=”oLzSq QrHMO GbsKS pvsTF EhJPu vPlOC zNYgW OsTsW AMhAA daRVX ISNQ sKyCY eRftA acPPc ebfE nFwaT MCnQE mEeeY SmBjI xegrY VvTxJ iulOd NIuqO zzscu lzDCc aHUBM hbvnu OjMNy eQqcx SVqKB GQmdz jaoD iShaE ONJdw vrZxD OnRTz gbbfF roDbV kRoBe oMlSS gfNzt oJhud eXZcf zhVlX “><div data-testid=”prism-ad-wrapper” style=”transition:min-height 0.3s linear 1s” data-ad-placeholder=”true”><div data-box-type=”fitt-adbox-fitt-article-inline-outstream” data-testid=”prism-ad”><p/></div></div></div><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>The elusive “tiger cats” were previously thought to be one large species, and were frequently misclassified as other similar-looking cats such as the oncillas or margays.</p><div class=”oLzSq QrHMO fnRUo pvsTF EhJPu vPlOC zNYgW OsTsW RMeqy daRVX ISNQ sKyCY eRftA acPPc MENS nFwaT MCnQE mEeeY SmBjI xegrY rPLsU iulOd NIuqO zzscu lzDCc aHUBM IEgzD OjMNy eQqcx SVqKB GQmdz jaoD VWDdR ONJdw vrZxD OnRTz gbbfF roDbV GPGwb oMlSS gfNzt oJhud eXZcf zhVlX “><div><div class=”InlineImage GpQCA lZur asrEW ” data-testid=”prism-inline-image”><figure class=”kzIjN GNmeK pYrtp dSqFO ” data-testid=”prism-figure”><div class=”GpQCA lZur gIjeL ” data-testid=”prism-ratio-frame”><div class=”FvQLF iLTd NqeUA UzzHi iWsMV “><picture data-testid=”prism-picture”><source media=”(max-width: 414px)” srcset=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/12a39fad-b98a-4057-8712-7c56b7c64dda/ng-cat-2_1789688714711_hpMain.jpg?w=375, https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/12a39fad-b98a-4057-8712-7c56b7c64dda/ng-cat-2_1789688714711_hpMain.jpg?w=750 2x”/><source media=”(min-width: 415px)” srcset=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/12a39fad-b98a-4057-8712-7c56b7c64dda/ng-cat-2_1789688714711_hpMain.jpg?w=750, https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/12a39fad-b98a-4057-8712-7c56b7c64dda/ng-cat-2_1789688714711_hpMain.jpg?w=1500 2x”/><img alt=”” class=”hsDdd NDJZt sJeUN IJwXl vBqtr KrDt itslR SjwtZ hakZw HlUVI ” data-testid=”prism-image” draggable=”false” loading=”lazy” src=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/12a39fad-b98a-4057-8712-7c56b7c64dda/ng-cat-2_1789688714711_hpMain.jpg”/></picture></div></div><figcaption WPAuto_Base_Readability=”2″><div class=”nMMea bNYiy Mjgpa dGwha DDmxa jgKNG RGHCC aBIU PriDW aiQHS lZur ” data-testid=”prism-caption” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”9″><p><span class=”hsDdd OOSI GpQCA lZur VlFaz ” data-testid=”prism-truncate”><span><span class=”gtOSm FbbUW tUtYa vOCwz EQwFq yCufu eEak Qmvg nyTIa SRXVc vzLa jgBfc WXDas CiUCW kqbG zrdEG txGfn ygKVe BbezD UOtxr CVfpq xijV soGRS XgdC sEIlf daWqJ “>National Geographic Explorer Paola Nogales Ascarrunz installs camera traps in the Yungas forest.</span></span></span></p><p><span class=”gtOSm FbbUW tUtYa vOCwz EQwFq yCufu eEak Qmvg nyTIa SRXVc vzLa jgBfc WXDas CiUCW kqbG zrdEG txGfn ygKVe BbezD UOtxr CVfpq xijV soGRS XgdC sEIlf daWqJ YNujN JGtjI aZFDu rkKLh “>Fernando Faciole/National Geogra</span></p></div></figcaption></figure></div></div></div><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>Due to advancements in genetic testing, Nogales Ascarrunz and her research team were able to compare the genetic composition of the animal to other similar cats, instead of relying on traditional methods of sorting by appearance.</p><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>By comparing the whole genetic code of the cat at the sanctuary and other similar specimens in museums, researchers were able to identify the new species and another new subspecies within “tiger cats” as well.</p><div class=”oLzSq QrHMO GbsKS pvsTF EhJPu vPlOC zNYgW OsTsW AMhAA daRVX ISNQ sKyCY eRftA acPPc ebfE nFwaT MCnQE mEeeY SmBjI xegrY VvTxJ iulOd NIuqO zzscu lzDCc aHUBM hbvnu OjMNy eQqcx SVqKB GQmdz jaoD iShaE ONJdw vrZxD OnRTz gbbfF roDbV kRoBe oMlSS gfNzt oJhud eXZcf zhVlX “><div><div><section class=”MobileContentPromo Kiog iKqXF CHWlW ZgZTu FlDNH hQfuy DIVSO feniZ wBpop uAyYK yJYJo OGgqj tQHio PCVZs ” data-testid=”prism-collection”><header class=”mLASH VZTD bhaVx “><p><h2 class=”KuBvM RTkZF lFzlq GbVC HkWF exKgG kGyAC SwCrv “>Popular Reads</h2></p></header><div class=”liAe uMOq zYIfP pYgZk Mxrkk VZTD lZur TPpRg NoUSU igcMP DtJWr QgBvn DFdlJ QGHKv VuOFc rRTs EwJTR UpiKB sKbok RsAxh msYPt zKjNI SXHxp OaElp halTF KzevM LFuuA xTOeQ jLoop ” data-testid=”prism-card”><a class=”iVcn UbGlr ibBnq qdXbA avodi DbOXS tqUtK GpWVU iJYzE QGHKv HNQqj ICwhc Bkgbl ZLXw kSqqG rEBmF sfsRN ” data-testid=”prism-linkbase” href=”https://abcnews.com/Politics/trump-photographed-kennedy-center-demolishedplacard-amid-fight-venues/story?id=136519219″ aria-label=”Judge says Trump has to give 30 days notice before demolishing Kennedy Center 2026-09-17T20:41:28Z” aria-describedby=”JudgesaysTrumphastogbody details”><div class=”hsDdd GpQCA lZur BOsoU YMZw dihEb srtah LmIPo JzlZQ qrShQ iRFVw ZZxEf zHngH jCA-DP TucPs XifJd MWLZF PEVz VbrfA zZsl kjmkg OwbFk QuuaM cBQOR “><div class=”GpQCA lZur oVsVV nFtJ GHKp awJgN EuJtJ ” data-testid=”prism-ratio-frame”><div class=”FvQLF iLTd NqeUA UzzHi iWsMV “><img alt=”” class=”hsDdd NDJZt sJeUN IJwXl ” data-testid=”prism-image” draggable=”false” src=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/604e4800-1fbf-419f-b2e4-c7548c0ce454/kennedy-ctr-1-ap-gmh-260917_1789679256408_hpMain_square.jpg?w=208″/></div></div></div><div class=”QGHKv iVcn avodi rEPuv ICwhc ibBnq Bkgbl ZLXw kSqqG rEBmF sfsRN ” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”6″><div class=”VZTD rEPuv QXDKT pJYTK ” data-testid=”prism-meta” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”7″><p><h2 class=”PFoxV eBpQD rcQBv bQtjQ lQUdN GpQCA mAkiF FvMyr WvoqU nPLLM tuAKv ” id=”136519219headline”>Judge says Trump has to give 30 days notice before demolishing Kennedy Center</h2></p></div><div class=”RVPG cTzRP UzlIl VXIwh hCp lZur YOODG pJYTK “><div class=”VZTD rEPuv ltDkr QXDKT “><ul class=”tfFRZ zOGtW VZTD UeCOM RzKoN JEct YaqUo BedyR UoVV WtEci dSKvB seFhp “><li class=”tuAKv fzeHv eSWW pHPfI SdBAb dAyoq xBxr ” id=”JudgesaysTrumphastogpubDate”><p><span class=”QXDKT rGjeC tuAKv iMbiE “><span class=”jTKbV zIIsP pCRh awXxV “>21 hours ago</span></span></p></li></ul></div></div></div></a></div><div class=”liAe uMOq zYIfP pYgZk Mxrkk VZTD lZur TPpRg NoUSU igcMP DtJWr QgBvn DFdlJ QGHKv VuOFc rRTs EwJTR UpiKB sKbok RsAxh msYPt zKjNI SXHxp OaElp halTF KzevM LFuuA xTOeQ jLoop ” data-testid=”prism-card”><a class=”iVcn UbGlr ibBnq qdXbA avodi DbOXS tqUtK GpWVU iJYzE QGHKv HNQqj ICwhc Bkgbl ZLXw kSqqG rEBmF sfsRN ” data-testid=”prism-linkbase” href=”https://abcnews.com/US/grandmother-falsely-accused-bank-theft-after-alleged-ai/story?id=136536444″ aria-label=”Grandmother falsely accused of theft after alleged AI facial recognition match sues 2026-09-17T21:47:00Z” aria-describedby=”Grandmotherfalselyacbody details”><div class=”hsDdd GpQCA lZur BOsoU YMZw dihEb srtah LmIPo JzlZQ qrShQ iRFVw ZZxEf zHngH jCA-DP TucPs XifJd MWLZF PEVz VbrfA zZsl kjmkg OwbFk QuuaM cBQOR “><div class=”GpQCA lZur oVsVV nFtJ GHKp awJgN EuJtJ ” data-testid=”prism-ratio-frame”><div class=”FvQLF iLTd NqeUA UzzHi iWsMV “><img alt=”” class=”hsDdd NDJZt sJeUN IJwXl ” data-testid=”prism-image” draggable=”false” src=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/c2daec58-9e48-430c-9d06-53ce95b4e39a/ai-arrest-ht-jt-260917_1789686102716_hpMain_square.jpg?w=208″/></div></div></div><div class=”QGHKv iVcn avodi rEPuv ICwhc ibBnq Bkgbl ZLXw kSqqG rEBmF sfsRN ” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”6″><div class=”VZTD rEPuv QXDKT pJYTK ” data-testid=”prism-meta” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”7″><p><h2 class=”PFoxV eBpQD rcQBv bQtjQ lQUdN GpQCA mAkiF FvMyr WvoqU nPLLM tuAKv ” id=”136536444headline”>Grandmother falsely accused of theft after alleged AI facial recognition match sues</h2></p></div><div class=”RVPG cTzRP UzlIl VXIwh hCp lZur YOODG pJYTK “><div class=”VZTD rEPuv ltDkr QXDKT “><ul class=”tfFRZ zOGtW VZTD UeCOM RzKoN JEct YaqUo BedyR UoVV WtEci dSKvB seFhp “><li class=”tuAKv fzeHv eSWW pHPfI SdBAb dAyoq xBxr ” id=”GrandmotherfalselyacpubDate”><p><span class=”QXDKT rGjeC tuAKv iMbiE “><span class=”jTKbV zIIsP pCRh awXxV “>20 hours ago</span></span></p></li></ul></div></div></div></a></div><div class=”liAe uMOq zYIfP pYgZk Mxrkk VZTD lZur TPpRg NoUSU igcMP DtJWr QgBvn DFdlJ QGHKv VuOFc EwJTR UpiKB sKbok RsAxh msYPt zKjNI SXHxp OaElp halTF KzevM LFuuA xTOeQ jLoop ” data-testid=”prism-card”><a class=”iVcn UbGlr ibBnq qdXbA avodi DbOXS tqUtK GpWVU iJYzE QGHKv HNQqj ICwhc Bkgbl ZLXw kSqqG rEBmF sfsRN ” data-testid=”prism-linkbase” href=”https://abcnews.com/International/fiji-declares-national-hiv-emergency-case-numbers-surge/story?id=136527942″ aria-label=”Fiji declares national HIV emergency as case numbers surge 2026-09-17T16:03:00Z” aria-describedby=”Fijideclaresnationalbody details”><div class=”hsDdd GpQCA lZur BOsoU YMZw dihEb srtah LmIPo JzlZQ qrShQ iRFVw ZZxEf zHngH jCA-DP TucPs XifJd MWLZF PEVz VbrfA zZsl kjmkg OwbFk QuuaM cBQOR “><div class=”GpQCA lZur oVsVV nFtJ GHKp awJgN EuJtJ ” data-testid=”prism-ratio-frame”><div class=”FvQLF iLTd NqeUA UzzHi iWsMV “><img alt=”” class=”hsDdd NDJZt sJeUN IJwXl ” data-testid=”prism-image” draggable=”false” src=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/84fb8411-6590-4d54-8a6f-19ae130c181b/fiji-health-announcement-ht-jef-260917_1789654217009_hpMain_square.jpg?w=208″/></div></div></div><div class=”QGHKv iVcn avodi rEPuv ICwhc ibBnq Bkgbl ZLXw kSqqG rEBmF sfsRN ” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”6″><div class=”VZTD rEPuv QXDKT pJYTK ” data-testid=”prism-meta” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”7″><p><h2 class=”PFoxV eBpQD rcQBv bQtjQ lQUdN GpQCA mAkiF FvMyr WvoqU nPLLM tuAKv ” id=”136527942headline”>Fiji declares national HIV emergency as case numbers surge</h2></p></div><div class=”RVPG cTzRP UzlIl VXIwh hCp lZur YOODG pJYTK “><div class=”VZTD rEPuv ltDkr QXDKT “><ul class=”tfFRZ zOGtW VZTD UeCOM RzKoN JEct YaqUo BedyR UoVV WtEci dSKvB seFhp “><li class=”tuAKv fzeHv eSWW pHPfI SdBAb dAyoq xBxr ” id=”FijideclaresnationalpubDate”><p><span class=”QXDKT rGjeC tuAKv iMbiE “><span class=”jTKbV zIIsP pCRh awXxV “>1 day ago</span></span></p></li></ul></div></div></div></a></div></section></div></div></div><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>Scientists believe the tilcayo cat likely evolved from a common ancestor of “tiger cats” around 1.4 million years ago. The genetic studies also helped construct an evolutionary tree, better understanding how these wild cats are related to one another.</p><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>Not much is known about the extent of the cat’s environment or its behavior. The 10-year-old male at the sanctuary is the only known tilcayo cat in captivity, but others are believed to have been photographed by camera traps placed in the cloud forests.</p><div class=”oLzSq QrHMO fnRUo pvsTF EhJPu vPlOC zNYgW OsTsW RMeqy daRVX ISNQ sKyCY eRftA acPPc MENS nFwaT MCnQE mEeeY SmBjI xegrY rPLsU iulOd NIuqO zzscu lzDCc aHUBM IEgzD OjMNy eQqcx SVqKB GQmdz jaoD VWDdR ONJdw vrZxD OnRTz gbbfF roDbV GPGwb oMlSS gfNzt oJhud eXZcf zhVlX “><div><div class=”InlineImage GpQCA lZur asrEW ” data-testid=”prism-inline-image”><figure class=”kzIjN GNmeK pYrtp dSqFO ” data-testid=”prism-figure”><div class=”GpQCA lZur Lomrk ” data-testid=”prism-ratio-frame”><div class=”FvQLF iLTd NqeUA UzzHi iWsMV “><picture data-testid=”prism-picture”><source media=”(max-width: 414px)” srcset=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/e5568384-94a3-4886-885b-b3ee93aa4b72/ng-cat-3_1789688940668_hpMain.jpg?w=375, https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/e5568384-94a3-4886-885b-b3ee93aa4b72/ng-cat-3_1789688940668_hpMain.jpg?w=750 2x”/><source media=”(min-width: 415px)” srcset=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/e5568384-94a3-4886-885b-b3ee93aa4b72/ng-cat-3_1789688940668_hpMain.jpg?w=750, https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/e5568384-94a3-4886-885b-b3ee93aa4b72/ng-cat-3_1789688940668_hpMain.jpg?w=1500 2x”/><img alt=”” class=”hsDdd NDJZt sJeUN IJwXl vBqtr KrDt itslR SjwtZ hakZw HlUVI ” data-testid=”prism-image” draggable=”false” loading=”lazy” src=”https://i.abcnewsfe.com/a/e5568384-94a3-4886-885b-b3ee93aa4b72/ng-cat-3_1789688940668_hpMain.jpg”/></picture></div></div><figcaption WPAuto_Base_Readability=”2″><div class=”nMMea bNYiy Mjgpa dGwha DDmxa jgKNG RGHCC aBIU PriDW aiQHS lZur ” data-testid=”prism-caption” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”9″><p><span class=”hsDdd OOSI GpQCA lZur VlFaz ” data-testid=”prism-truncate”><span><span class=”gtOSm FbbUW tUtYa vOCwz EQwFq yCufu eEak Qmvg nyTIa SRXVc vzLa jgBfc WXDas CiUCW kqbG zrdEG txGfn ygKVe BbezD UOtxr CVfpq xijV soGRS XgdC sEIlf daWqJ “>An individual of Leopardus tilcayo resides at Senda Verde Animal Refuge in Bolivia’s Yungas region.</span></span></span></p><p><span class=”gtOSm FbbUW tUtYa vOCwz EQwFq yCufu eEak Qmvg nyTIa SRXVc vzLa jgBfc WXDas CiUCW kqbG zrdEG txGfn ygKVe BbezD UOtxr CVfpq xijV soGRS XgdC sEIlf daWqJ YNujN JGtjI aZFDu rkKLh “>Fernando Faciole/National Geogra</span></p></div></figcaption></figure></div></div></div><div class=”oLzSq QrHMO GbsKS pvsTF EhJPu vPlOC zNYgW OsTsW AMhAA daRVX ISNQ sKyCY eRftA acPPc ebfE nFwaT MCnQE mEeeY SmBjI xegrY VvTxJ iulOd NIuqO zzscu lzDCc aHUBM hbvnu OjMNy eQqcx SVqKB GQmdz jaoD iShaE ONJdw vrZxD OnRTz gbbfF roDbV kRoBe oMlSS gfNzt oJhud eXZcf zhVlX “><p/><div><div class=”liAe uMOq zYIfP pYgZk Mxrkk hsDdd lZur TPpRg NoUSU igcMP DtJWr QgBvn DFdlJ ” data-testid=”prism-card”><div class=”QGHKv iVcn avodi rEPuv ICwhc ibBnq seFhp WtEci “><div class=”jOnhj VZTD nkdHX mLASH UbGlr QdTDD agITg bpqt mHqho hsWBK oxlKP lJgFA Rnzzu Laoga tbaWd LCaAL sYXyQ lgVFM ” WPAuto_Base_Readability=”0″><a class=”pbxMg VXYVd cgQhr SreVq UCWTg yjKUh ujbQC FZFZV EoRHR ” href=”https://abcnews.com/US/bear-euthanized-grand-teton-after-food-conditioned-visitors/story?id=136492806″ tabindex=”0″ WPAuto_Base_Readability=”2″><p>Related</p><p>Bear euthanized in Grand Teton after being food-conditioned by visitors: Officials</p></a><div><a class=”VZTD jIRH mLASH Cxsnp hyWKA BPJf CFZbp XICbf ndtbj xmxeG ” href=”https://abcnews.com/US/bear-euthanized-grand-teton-after-food-conditioned-visitors/story?id=136492806″><div class=”VZTD jIRH mLASH dpDOL cYfNW EnbxU iYmJ IwkEF “><svg aria-hidden=”true” class=”prism-Iconography prism-Iconography–arrows-rightArrow” focusable=”false” height=”1em” viewbox=”0 0 32 32″ width=”1em” xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”><path fill=”currentColor” d=”M15 1.6c-.9.9-.9 2.3 0 3.1l9.5 9.5H2.2c-1.2 0-2.2 1-2.2 2.2 0 1.2 1 2.2 2.2 2.2h22.3L15 28.1c-.9.9-.9 2.3 0 3.1.9.9 2.3.9 3.1 0L31.4 18c.9-.9.9-2.3 0-3.1L18.1 1.6c-.8-.9-2.2-.9-3.1 0z”/></svg></div></a></div></div></div></div></div><p/></div><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>The new classification of “tiger cats” has scientists concerned about conservation efforts of the tilcayo cat and other cats like it. By splitting the larger group of “tiger cats” into smaller species, some of these species are now considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.</p><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>”Currently, this ecosystem is threatened by deforestation, especially with wildfires. When they are not controlled ... they start destroying this ecosystem”, explains Nogales Ascarrunz.</p><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>With the media attention worldwide and locally in Bolivia surrounding the discovery, Nogales Ascarrunz said she finds the attention promising to conservation efforts. She is also seeing the interest shift from larger “majestic” cats to the smaller more elusive felines.</p><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “>”I like to say .... that we always think about big discoveries”, Nogales Ascarrunz added. “But maybe these new things are just around us ... now with Tilcayo, we have one more reason to conserve this beautiful world.”</p><p class=”EkqkG IGXmU nlgHS yuUao lqtkC TjIXL aGjvy “><em class=” “>Dr. Allen Chang is a Geriatric Medicine subspecialist at Dalhousie University and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.</em></p><div class=”eTIW QrHMO GbsKS pvsTF EhJPu vPlOC zNYgW OsTsW AMhAA daRVX ISNQ sKyCY eRftA acPPc ebfE nFwaT MCnQE mEeeY SmBjI xegrY VvTxJ iulOd NIuqO zzscu lzDCc aHUBM hbvnu OjMNy eQqcx SVqKB GQmdz jaoD iShaE ONJdw vrZxD OnRTz gbbfF roDbV kRoBe oMlSS gfNzt oJhud eXZcf zhVlX sUzSN “><div data-testid=”prism-ad-wrapper” style=”transition:min-height 0.3s linear 1s” data-ad-placeholder=”true”><div data-box-type=”fitt-adbox-fitt-article-inline-outstream” data-testid=”prism-ad”><p/></div></div></div></div>