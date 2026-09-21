Trump to meet with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday ahead of UN General Assembly

U.S. President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani speak to members of the media as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Nov. 21, 2025.

President Donald Trump will meet with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday ahead of the upcomingÂ U.N. General Assembly, the mayor’s office confirmed to CNBC on Sunday.

The mayor’s press office said the meeting will take place at Gracie Mansion and “will focus on issues affecting New York City and New Yorkers.”

Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, rose to national prominence after winning New York City’s 2025 mayoral election. He has emerged as a top leader amid the Democratic Party’s leftward shift, and Monday’s meeting will be the latest tete-a-tete between the two political adversaries.