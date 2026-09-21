Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelces First Touchdown of the Season: Thats My Husband!

Taylor Swift made sure everyone saw her wedding ring on Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs match-up against the Indianapolis Colts. As her Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the season during the opening quarter, Swift jumped up, held up her left hand, pointed to her ring finger, and declared, â€œThat's my husband.â€

Swift, who married Kelce on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, has been spotted at all of the Chiefs game so far this season. Last week, she was joined by Tom Cruise for team's 31-10Â winÂ against the Denver Broncos.

Cruise, who appeared on Kelce's podcast New Heights to promote his movie Digger, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Swift spent the game â€œschoolingâ€ him on football. â€œShe was bringing the football,â€ Cruise said. â€œFirst of all, she's a genius. I've been following her since she was a kid. Everybody there, all their friends â€” they're a beautiful couple and magical in their own right.â€

He added, â€œI hadn't been to a football game since pre-Covid, where I was working and everything. So to get to hang out there and have that moment, it was a lot. But she knows her stuff.â€

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Swift and Kelce took over Madison Square Garden for their wedding earlier this summer. The guest list packed nearly 1,000 attendees including Paul McCartney, Brad Pitt, Conan O'Brien, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, and ZoÃ« Kravitz. McCartney and Stevie Nicks attended and performed at the wedding while Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

â€œIt's a night we'll never forget. Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up,â€ said Kelce during a September episode of New Heights. â€œFrom the vows to seeing everyone to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening, and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody's stories of the night, and it was just so magical, man.â€