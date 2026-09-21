Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal eye versatile Dortmund forward

Borussia Dortmund forward Maximilian Beier is on the radar of Arsenal, while Manchester United have lined up 16-year-old Lens winger Mezian Mesloub to replace JJ Gabriel. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.
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Trending rumors
– Arsenal are monitoring Borussia Dortmund forward Maximilian Beier as a potential attacking reinforcement, TEAMtalk has revealed. Gunners scouts have been impressed by the 23-year-old’s versatility across the frontline during their visits to monitor Ethan Nwaneri‘s loan spell at the German club.
– Manchester United have lined up Lens winger Mezian Mesloub as a potential long-term target, TEAMtalk reports. Scouts from United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Monaco have tracked the 16-year-old, while Red Devils executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox continue efforts to convince JJ Gabriel to stay.
– Real Madrid are assessing a move for Manchester United youngster Gabriel, according to Diario AS. Sources have told ESPN that the 15-year-old has indicated his desire to leave Old Trafford, prompting contact from Real Madrid while they evaluate eligibility requirements, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also competing for his signature.
– Tottenham Hotspur could renew their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White in January, according to Football Insider. Spurs remain interested in the 26-year-old after attempting to sign him in the summer of 2025, with potential reinforcements being assessed following a difficult start to the season, but could face paying a fee of Â£125 million. By contrast, the England international has started the campaign strongly, registering three goal involvements in five Premier League outings.
– AtlÃ©tico Madrid are set to revive their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza, according to Goal. The 20-year-old Algeria international’s transfer could command a fee of around â‚¬70 million, though Leverkusen remain determined to retain him and are working on a contract extension with a pay rise.
Keller: Tottenham don’t have the ownership they need
Other rumors
– Liverpool could revive their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh in January after seeing a â‚¬60 million bid rejected over the summer. (Sport Witness)
– The Reds have also held talks with Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, 22, over a move. (Caught Offside)
– Bayern Munich are considering a summer move for Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade, with the Magpies prepared to listen to permanent offers. (Football Insider)
– Newcastle and Barcelona are in the race to land Norway midfielder Bo Hegland, 22, from Swedish side DjurgÃ¥rdens IF. (Football Insider)
– Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta intends to block loan offers to sign winger Noni Madueke amid interest from Juventus and AtlÃ©tico Madrid. (Football Insider)
– England captain Harry Kane is prioritizing his future at Bayern Munich despite ongoing interest and monitoring from Manchester United. (Football Insider)
– Juventus are considering signing a free-agent goalkeeper following an injury to Kamil Grabara, with Neto and Sergio Rico offering themselves to the club. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
– Marseille intervened late in the summer window to prevent winger Igor PaixÃ£o from completing a â‚¬30 million transfer to Sunderland. (Le Journal du Dimanche)
– Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Juventus, and AC Milan are tracking the situation of Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae. (Ekrem Konur)