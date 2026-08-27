El campeón de UFC Carlos Ulberg proporciona un cronograma actualizado de la pelea de regreso

UFC Light Heavyweight Carlos Ulberg has provided a major update regarding his ongoing recovery from knee surgery.

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El peso semipesado de UFC Carlos Ulberg ha proporcionado una actualización importante sobre su recuperación de una cirugía de rodilla.

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We’re now nearly five months removed from Ulberg’s title-winning performance at UFC 327, which saw “Black Jag” knock out former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka in the night’s main event.

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Ahora estamos a casi cinco meses de la actuación ganadora del título de Ulberg en UFC 327, en la que “Black Jag” noqueó al ex campeón de peso semipesado de UFC JiÅ™Ã Procházka en el evento principal de la noche.

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The biggest victory of Ulberg’s career unfortunately came at significant cost, as he injured his knee during the opening part of the fight before rallying to finish Procházka and claim the vacant light heavyweight belt.

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Desafortunadamente, la mayor victoria de la carrera de Ulberg tuvo un costo significativo, ya que se lesionó la rodilla durante la primera parte de la pelea antes de recuperarse para acabar con Procházka y reclamar el cinturón vacante de peso semipesado.

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Carlos Ulberg Discusses Return Timeline Before UFC Shanghai

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Carlos Ulberg habla sobre el cronograma de regreso antes de UFC Shanghai

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It was confirmed in the aftermath of UFC 327 that Ulberg had suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, and subsequent surgery has kept the 35-year-old from returning to the gym to prepare for what would be his first title defense.

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Después de UFC 327 se confirmó que Ulberg había sufrido un desgarro del ligamento cruzado anterior de la rodilla derecha, y la cirugía posterior impidió que el jugador de 35 años regresara al gimnasio para prepararse para lo que sería su primera defensa del título.

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Speaking to assembled media during fight week for UFC Shanghai, Ulberg admitted that he’s frustrated by not being able to train but doesn’t want to risk the chance of reinjuring his knee.

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En declaraciones a los medios reunidos durante la semana de peleas para UFC Shanghai, Ulberg admitió que está frustrado por no poder entrenar pero no quiere correr el riesgo de volver a lesionarse la rodilla.

Carlos Ulberg (guantes azules) reacciona después de derrotar a Jiri Prochazka (guantes rojos) durante UFC 327 en Kaseya Center. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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“I’m doing everything to make sure that as the champion, I get myself back on the mats,” Ulberg said (h/t BJPENN.com) “I’m ready to get myself healthy again so that I can come and defend my title early next year… If I come back too early, or even now, right now, it’s just guarding the ACL, guarding my knee, so that when I come back, everything is in good order. I know myself that when I come back, I’m going to be stronger mentally and physically for sure.”

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“Estoy haciendo todo lo posible para asegurarme de que, como campeón, vuelva a las colchonetas”, dijo Ulberg (h/t BJPENN.com). “Estoy listo para recuperarme nuevamente para poder venir y defender mi título a principios del próximo año… Si vuelvo demasiado pronto, o incluso ahora, ahora mismo, solo será proteger el ligamento cruzado anterior, proteger mi rodilla, para que cuando regrese, todo esté en buen orden”. Yo mismo sé que cuando regrese, seguro que seré más fuerte mental y físicamente”.

Jiri Prochazka (guantes rojos) lucha contra Carlos Ulberg (guantes azules) durante UFC 327 en Kaseya Center. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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Ulberg certainly isn’t the first UFC light heavyweight champion to be hampered by an injury after winning the belt, as Procházka famously vacated the title after a shoulder injury derailed a planned rematch with Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill also relinquished the belt after rupturing his Achilles.

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Ulberg ciertamente no es el primer campeón de peso semipesado de UFC que se ve obstaculizado por una lesión después de ganar el cinturón, ya que Procházka dejó vacante el título después de que una lesión en el hombro descarriló una revancha planeada con Glover Teixeira y Jamahal Hill también renunció al cinturón después de romperse el tendón de Aquiles.

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UFC Still Needs Title Fights to Fill Out 2026 Schedule

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UFC todavía necesita peleas por el título para completar el calendario de 2026

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The UFC hasn’t yet indicated that an interim light heavyweight title will be created during Ulberg’s absence, but that possibility is looking more and more likely given that the champion doesn’t expect to return until sometime next year.

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UFC aún no ha indicado que se creará un título interino de peso semipesado durante la ausencia de Ulberg, pero esa posibilidad parece cada vez más probable dado que el campeón no espera regresar hasta el próximo año.

Carlos Ulberg (guantes azules) reacciona después de derrotar a Jiri Prochazka (guantes rojos) durante UFC 327 en Kaseya Center. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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The only UFC title bouts currently confirmed for the remainder of the promotion’s 2026 calendar are the highly-anticipated flyweight rematch between Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331 and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev, which is scheduled for UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi.

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Las únicas peleas por el título de UFC actualmente confirmadas para el resto del calendario 2026 de la promoción son la muy esperada revancha de peso mosca entre Joshua Van y Alexandre Pantoja en UFC 331 y Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev, que está programada para UFC 333 en Abu Dhabi.

Alexander Volkanovski (guantes rojos) es presentado antes de su partido contra Diego Lopes (no en la foto) durante UFC 314 en Kaseya Center. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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October’s UFC 332 card still lacks a title fight at the top of the bill, and the promotion recently also confirmed that UFC 334 will take place at Madison Square Garden on November 14 before UFC 335 goes down at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas a month later.

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A la cartelera UFC 332 de octubre todavía le falta una pelea por el título en la parte superior del cartel, y la promoción también confirmó recientemente que UFC 334 se llevará a cabo en el Madison Square Garden el 14 de noviembre antes de que UFC 335 se celebre en T-Mobile Arena en Las Vegas un mes después.

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Who Could Challenge Ulberg or Fight for Interim UFC Belt?

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¿Quién podría desafiar a Ulberg o luchar por el cinturón interino de UFC?

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Ulberg already bested a number of the UFC’s top light heavyweights on his current 10-fight win streak, but there are a few fighters that could fight for interim gold and try to set up a title unification bout with the champion.

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Ulberg ya superó a varios de los mejores pesos semipesados ​​de UFC en su actual racha de 10 victorias consecutivas, pero hay algunos peleadores que podrían pelear por el oro interino e intentar establecer una pelea de unificación del título con el campeón.

Magomed Ankalaev (guantes rojos) reacciona después de la pelea contra Alex Pereira (guantes azules) durante UFC 320 en T-Mobile Arena. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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Former titleholder Procházka does seem to very much still be in the championship mix given that some fans felt he let a clearly-injured Ulberg off the hook at UFC 327, and Magomed Ankalaev also recently returned to the win column when he stopped Bogdan Guskov in Abu Dhabi in July.

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El ex campeón Procházka parece estar todavía en la mezcla del campeonato dado que algunos fanáticos sintieron que dejó libre a Ulberg, claramente lesionado, en UFC 327, y Magomed Ankalaev también regresó recientemente a la columna de victorias cuando detuvo a Bogdan Guskov en Abu Dhabi en julio.

El luchador de UFC Alex Pereira observa un partido durante la Noche de lucha de UFC en el Belgrado Arena. | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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Alex Pereira also still holds the #1 spot in the light heavyweight rankings even after coming up short in an interim heavyweight title bout at The White House, and former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa is ranked at #4 after stopping the formerly-unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov on the same night that Ulberg knocked out Procházka.

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Alex Pereira también mantiene el puesto número 1 en el ranking de peso semipesado incluso después de quedarse corto en una pelea por el título interino de peso pesado en la Casa Blanca, y el ex retador al título de peso mediano Paulo Costa está clasificado en el puesto número 4 después de detener al anteriormente invicto Azamat Murzakanov la misma noche en que Ulberg noqueó a Procházka.